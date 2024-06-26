Intrauterine Devices Market Growth Analysis With investment opportunities

Intrauterine Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Intrauterine Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global intrauterine devices (IUDs) market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, with projections indicating continued expansion. Starting from $3.75 billion in 2023, the market is anticipated to reach $3.96 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing family planning initiatives, empowerment of women, adoption of long-acting reversible contraception (LARC), and the efficacy and cost-effectiveness of IUDs in birth control methods.

Increasing Awareness and Education Driving Market Growth

The forecast period expects steady growth in the intrauterine devices market, projecting a rise to $4.74 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.6%. Key drivers include heightened awareness, global health initiatives, preference for non-hormonal options, improved healthcare access, personalized contraceptive choices, and the integration of reproductive health services with primary care.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as Cardinal Health Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Bayer AG are focusing on innovative product developments. For example, Consilient Health Ltd.'s IUB Ballerine represents a significant advancement with its hormone-free, long-lasting reversible contraceptive option, appealing to women seeking effective and convenient birth control methods.

Market Segments

The intrauterine devices market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Hormonal Intrauterine Device, Copper Intrauterine Device

2) By Age Group: 15-24 Years, 25-34 Years, 35-44 Years, Above 44 Years

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Gynecology Clinics, Community Healthcare, Other End Users

North America Leading the Market

In 2023, North America dominated the intrauterine devices market, with significant contributions from Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The region's leadership underscores advanced healthcare infrastructure and proactive adoption of innovative contraceptive solutions.

Intrauterine Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Intrauterine Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on intrauterine devices market size, intrauterine devices market drivers and trends, intrauterine devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The intrauterine devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

