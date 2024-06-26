The Military Infrastructure Market Size - $10.34 Billion In 2024

Military Infrastructure Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global military infrastructure market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, with projections indicating continued expansion. Starting from $9.5 billion in 2023, the market is anticipated to grow to $10.34 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.It will grow to $13.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth trajectory is fueled by defense budget allocations, geopolitical tensions, modernization initiatives, global security concerns, and strategic military alliances.

Increasing Defense Expenditure Drives Market Growth

The surge in defense expenditure across various nations globally is a primary driver for the military infrastructure market. Governments allocate significant financial resources to enhance their military capabilities, including the development and expansion of military bases, airfields, naval ports, and other strategic installations. For instance, the United States Air Force's fiscal year 2024 budget request saw a notable increase, highlighting a growing commitment to bolstering defense capabilities.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Dell Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Airbus SE are focusing on innovation in military communications networks to improve operational efficiency and profitability. Recent advancements include BAE Systems PLC's NetVIPR, a deployable networking product designed for secure military communication across multiple domains.

Technological Advancements and Strategic Initiatives

In the forecast period leading to 2028, the military infrastructure market is expected to witness significant technological advancements, digitalization, and expansion in space-based infrastructure. These developments are crucial for adapting to evolving threats, urban warfare scenarios, and improving interoperability among defense forces.

Segments:

Type: Harbor, Proving Ground, Range, Training Course

Size: Small, Medium, Large

Application: Army, Navy, Air Force

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the military infrastructure market in 2023, driven by substantial defense spending and advanced technological capabilities. The region's leadership is expected to continue, supported by ongoing modernization efforts and strategic investments in defense infrastructure.

