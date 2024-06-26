Keycaps Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Keycaps Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global keycaps market is projected to grow from $7.86 billion in 2023 to $8.36 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3%. The market is anticipated to reach $10.2 billion by 2028, driven by the continued popularity of mechanical keyboards, the rise in remote work culture, growing niche markets, environmental sustainability, and global supply chain resilience.

Growing Number of Gamers Drives Market Growth

The growing number of gamers is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the keycaps market. Gamers, who actively engage in playing video games for entertainment, leisure, or competition, rely on keycaps for comfortable and efficient keyboard operation. According to the World Economic Forum, the PC gaming industry generated approximately $35.2 billion in revenue in 2022, up from $33.7 billion in 2021. This surge in gaming activity is driving the demand for keycaps.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the keycaps market include Logitech S.A, Etsy Inc., Razer Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., WASD Keyboards, Cherry Corporation, SteelSeries ApS, and HyperX, among others. These companies focus on product development and innovation to enhance their market position. For instance, HyperX launched a liquid blue limited edition keycap in July 2023, integrated with next-generation color 3D printing technology, to offer enhanced customization for gaming setups.

Increased Demand for Portable Computer Setups

The increasing demand for portable computer setups is another factor propelling the growth of the keycaps market. Portable computers, designed for easy transport and use, utilize keycaps to enhance user experience and aesthetics. According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), portable computer shipments increased by approximately 15%, reaching 348.8 million units in 2021, driving the demand for customizable keycaps.

Segments:

The keycaps market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Mahogany, Resin, Metal, Others

2) By Cover Type: ABS Material, POM Material, PBT Material

3) By Application: Individuals And Families Use, Enterprise Use

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific led the keycaps market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in the keycaps market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Keycaps Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Keycaps Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on keycaps market size, keycaps market drivers and trends, keycaps market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The keycaps market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

