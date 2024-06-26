Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments

Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the traumatic brain injuries assessment market size is predicted to reach from $10.05 billion in 2023 to $10.80 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. to $14.60 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

The growth in the traumatic brain injuries assessment market is due to the increasing number of sports injuries and road accidents. North America region is expected to hold the largest traumatic brain injuries assessment market share. Major players in the traumatic brain injuries assessment market include Roche Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Stryker Corporation.

Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment Market Segments

• By Product: Screening Devices, Monitoring Devices

• By Technique: Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring, Partial Pressure Of Oxygen In Brain Tissue (pBrO2)

• By End-User: Hospital, Diagnostics Center, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global traumatic brain injuries assessment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) assessment is a process that involves evaluating a person's cognitive, physical, and emotional functioning following an injury to the brain caused by an external force. It typically involves a comprehensive examination conducted by medical professionals, such as neurologists, neurosurgeons, or emergency room physicians, aiming to determine the severity of the injury, identify areas of impairment, and guide treatment and rehabilitation efforts. The traumatic brain injury (TBI) assessment aims to understand the extent of the injury's impact on the individual's cognitive abilities, physical functioning, and emotional well-being to develop an appropriate management plan.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment Market Characteristics

3. Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment Market Size And Growth

……

27. Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

