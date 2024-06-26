Swine Feed Market Growth Boosted by Nutritional Trends, Major Contributors Are Keystone Mills & Alltech | $121.2 BN

Swine Feed Market

The demand for swine feed is expected to increase due to the rising global demand for high-quality pork meat. The introduction of organic swine feed by manufacturers is expected to boost the market's.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global swine feed market generated $100.2 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $121.2 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2027.The report provides anextensive analysis of drivers & opportunities, key segments, top winning strategies, major investment pockets, value chain, and competitive landscape.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9404

Swine feeds refer to the animal feed that is formulated to meet the nutritional need of pig. The swine feed consists of corn, barley, soy meal, sorghum, minerals, wheat, vitamins, other micronutrients, antibiotics, and others. Rise in demand for good quality pork meat has driven the demand for swine feed in the market. This has bolstered the swine feed market growth in value sales. Feeding pigs with nutritional swine feed such as feed containing prebiotics, vitamins, antibiotics and others is one of the swine feed market trends which is trending among the farm owners.

However, surge in acceptance of veganism worldwide hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rise in demand for organic feed globally and investments in R&D activities create new opportunities in the coming years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global swine feed market based on product type, form, nature, and region.

• Largest Market Share: The grower segment held the biggest piece of the pie in 2019, claiming nearly two-fifths of the market. This trend is likely to stay strong throughout the forecast period. Grower segment likely refers to feed for animals in their growth phase.

• Fastest Growing Segment: The starter segment is projected to have the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 4.6% between 2021 and 2027. Starter segment likely refers to feed for animals in their initial development stages.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/dc766c64269a269da0e4fc11755ae0fe

• Dominant Region: Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2019, exceeding half of the total market. This dominance is expected to continue in the foreseeable future.

• Fastest Growing Region: North America is anticipated to experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global swine feed market analyzed in the research include:

- Purina Mills LLC

- Cargill Inc.

- Archer Daniel Midland Company

- Lallemand Inc.

- BASF SE

- Charoen Pokphand Foods

- Kent Corporation

- Kreamer Feed Inc.

- Keystone Mills

- Alltech

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9404

Key findings of the study

- Product type:

- Grower segment had highest market share in 2019

- Growing at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2021 to 2027

- Form:

- Pellets segment had highest market share in 2019

- Growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2027

- Nature:

- Conventional segment had highest market share in 2019

- Growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2027

- Region:

- Asia-Pacific had maximum market share in 2019

- Expected to dominate the market in the future

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

- Mango Butter Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mango-butter-market

- Egg Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/egg-protein-market-A06008

- Baking Mix and Enzymes Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baking-mix-and-enzymes-market

- Organic Spices Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-spice-market

- India Olive Oil Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/india-olive-oil-market

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com