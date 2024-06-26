Water Resistant Paint Market analysis with opportunity segments

Water Resistant Paint Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The water resistant paint market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.43 billion in 2023 to $3.62 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for long-lasting coatings, stringent environmental regulations, a shift from solvent-based to water-based formulations, an increase in disposable income, and innovation in raw materials.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The water resistant paint market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for sustainable solutions, expansion of the automotive sector, growing demand from industrial applications, a focus on energy efficiency, and urban air quality concerns.

Growth driver of the water resistant paint market

The growing demand for the automotive sector is expected to propel the growth of the water-resistant paint market going forward. The automotive industry is significantly affected by a need for personal mobility, stable semiconductor supplies, rising per capita income, and urbanization. Water-resistant paint is utilized in the growing automotive sector to protect vehicle exteriors from water damage, corrosion, and other environmental factors by ensuring the durability and longevity of the vehicles.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the water resistant paint market include BASF SE, Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., AkzoNobel NV, Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd., RPM International Inc..

Major companies operating in the water-resistant paint market are focusing on developing waterproof coatings for roofs and walls with synthetic fibers, such as elastomeric liquid waterproofing membranes, to meet the growing demand for advanced waterproofing solutions. Fiber-reinforced elastomeric liquid waterproofing membranes offer a versatile and durable solution for waterproofing applications, combining the flexibility of elastomers with the strength of embedded fibers to create a reliable barrier against water intrusion.

Segments:

1) By Type: Acrylics, Polyurethane, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channels: Direct Sales, Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retailing, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Interior Wall, Exterior Wall, Bathroom, Metal, Furniture, Roof, Other Applications

4) By End User: Commercial Construction, Industrial Facility, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the water resistant paint market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of water resistant paint.

Water Resistant Paint Market Definition

Water-resistant paint refers to a type of paint that is designed to repel water and resist moisture penetration. This type of paint is commonly used in areas that are frequently exposed to moisture, such as bathrooms, kitchens, and exterior surfaces.

The main types of water-resistant paint are acrylics, polyurethane, and others. Water-resistant paint, specifically acrylics, is a type of paint made from acrylic resins, offering excellent water resistance and durability for both interior and exterior applications and providing a protective coating that withstands moisture and weathering. The products are distributed through channels including direct sales, hypermarkets or supermarkets, specialty stores, online retailing, and others used in applications such as interior walls, exterior walls, bathrooms, metal, furniture, roofs, and others by end users, including commercial construction, industrial facilities, and others.

Water Resistant Paint Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

