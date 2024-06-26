Profacgen Offers a Comprehensive List of PROTAC Services for the Science Community
Profacgen, a leading provider of protein chemistry services, is pleased to announce its expanded offerings in the field of Proteolysis Targeting Chimeras (PROTACs). With the establishment of a dedicated PROTAC technology platform, Profacgen is well-positioned to support researchers and drug developers in harnessing the vast potential of PROTACs.
PROTACs have emerged as a promising strategy in drug development, allowing for the targeted degradation of specific proteins within cells. By recruiting E3 ubiquitin ligases, PROTACs enable the ubiquitination and subsequent proteasomal degradation of proteins of interest. This approach offers a unique way to modulate protein function with potential advantages over traditional small molecule inhibitors.
Profacgen's PROTAC platform offers a comprehensive suite of services to support researchers at all stages of PROTAC discovery and development. These include:
E3 Ligase Development
Profacgen provides services for the development of E3 ubiquitin ligases, key components of the ubiquitin-proteasome system. This includes single subunit E3 ligases, multi-subunit E3 ligase complexes, and tissue-specific E3 ligases.
PROTAC Design
Leveraging a library of high-affinity small molecules and fragments, Profacgen can design both small molecule-based and peptide-based PROTACs. Ligand efficiency can be assessed and optimized to ensure favorable physical and chemical properties.
In Vitro Evaluation
Profacgen offers a one-stop testing platform for in vitro evaluation of PROTACs. Services include cytotoxicity testing, compound degradation analysis, stability analysis, E3 ubiquitin ligase activity analysis, and permeability analysis.
In Vivo Evaluation
Profacgen provides in vivo evaluation of PROTAC candidates in animal models to assess pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and efficacy.
The PROTAC team at Profacgen has extensive experience in protein chemistry, biochemistry, and structural biology, ensuring high-quality services and expert consultation throughout the PROTAC discovery and development process.
"We are excited to offer this comprehensive suite of PROTAC services to the scientific community," said Crystal, the chief marketing staff at Profacgen. "Our goal is to support researchers in harnessing the potential of PROTACs for the development of novel therapeutics. We believe that our platform and expertise position us as a trusted partner in this rapidly evolving field."
For more information on Profacgen's PROTAC services, please visit https://www.profacgen.com/protac.htm.
About Profacgen
Profacgen is a leading provider of protein chemistry services, including protein expression, purification, and characterization. With the establishment of its PROTAC platform, Profacgen is well-positioned to support researchers and drug developers in the discovery and development of PROTAC-based therapeutics.
Ellen Burns
Profacgen
