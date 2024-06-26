Container security global market 2024 to reach $4.43 billion by 2028 at rate of 22.8%

Container Security Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The container security market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The container security market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.56 billion in 2023 to $1.95 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing adoption of containerization and cloud computing solutions, growing demand for microservices, digital transformation among enterprises, rising demand for enhanced infrastructure solutions, competitive landscape and strategic initiatives by key players.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The container security market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $4.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to regulatory shifts and global trends, increasing demand for security solutions, emergence of influential players and expansion of operations across borders, global market penetration and the growing preference for cloud computing, increasing demand for microservices and digital transformation among enterprises.

Growth driver of the container security market

The increasing adoption of cloud computing is expected to propel the growth of the container security market going forward. Cloud computing refers to the delivery of computing services over the internet, providing access to a wide range of resources without the need for users to own or manage the underlying infrastructure. The businesses need to adapt quickly to changing market conditions, requires cloud computing as it provides the flexibility and scalability. Cloud computing is used in container security to automate tasks such as vulnerability scanning, intrusion detection, and threat response, simplifying security management.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the container security market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Broadcom Inc., VMware LLC, HCL Technologies Limited, Palo Alto Networks, Juniper Networks, McAfee Corporation, Trend Micro, CROWDSTRIKE, Zscaler.

Major companies operating in the container security market are developing advanced technologies, such as cloud-native container security solutions, to better serve their customers with advanced features. These security solutions are designed to protect containerized applications and infrastructure in cloud environments to meet the requirements of cloud-native software engineering teams.

Segments:

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By End User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI) , Retail And Consumer Goods, Healthcare And Life Science, Manufacturing, IT And Telecommunication, Government And Public Sector, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the container security market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of container security.

Container Security Market Definition

Container security is the act of putting security procedures and tools in place to give any workload or system that uses containers good information security. It aims to shield containerized applications from threats, ensuring integrity, runtime safety, and network protection.

Container Security Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

