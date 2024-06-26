Creative BioMart Updates Its Membrane Proteins Expression and Purification Service
Creative BioMart today announced that it has updated its membrane proteins expression and purification service.SHIRLEY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative BioMart, a leading provider of custom bio-research services, today announced that it has updated its membrane proteins expression and purification service. This enhanced service utilizes four advanced technology platforms to provide researchers with highly purified and active membrane proteins for their studies.
Membrane proteins play a crucial role in many cellular functions and are estimated to be around 60% of drug targets, making them vital for drug discovery and development. However, their hydrophobic nature and complex structures make their expression and purification challenging. To address this, Creative BioMart has established a comprehensive membrane protein platform that includes virus-like particles (VLPs) technology, detergent technology, Nanodisc technology, and liposome technology.
The VLPs technology platform utilizes virus-like particles that are structurally similar to viruses but lack viral genes, ensuring biosafety. This platform has been widely applied in vaccine development, drug delivery, gene therapy, and immunomodulation. The detergent technology platform uses detergents to mimic the cell membrane environment, enabling the expression and extraction of transmembrane proteins. The Nanodisc technology platform uses substances with both hydrophobic and hydrophilic properties as stabilizers. The liposome technology platform uses amphiphilic copolymers to extract and separate target membrane proteins from natural lipids without detergents, yielding stable and highly active membrane proteins.
Creative BioMart has extensive experience in isolating and purifying various membrane proteins, including GPCRs, ion channels, transporters, membrane enzymes, and membrane fusion proteins. Whether the target protein is tagged or untagged, single-pass or multi-pass transmembrane, a single protein or a large protein complex, the company can perform small- to large-scale protein purification. Its experienced scientists, well-validated technology platforms, and state-of-the-art facilities ensure high-quality services.
"We are committed to providing our customers with the best solutions for their membrane protein research," said Linna, the chief marketing staff at Creative BioMart. "Our updated service utilizes cutting-edge technologies to overcome the challenges of membrane protein expression and purification, helping researchers to advance their studies and drug discovery efforts."
Besides membrane protein expression and purification, Creative BioMart also provides PEGylation service, mutagenesis service, directed evolution, protein engineering, protein labeling, endotoxin removal service, stable cell line service etc., to assist scientists with their protein research.
