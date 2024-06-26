Air Ambulance Services Market Is Growing At A CAGR of 10.6% - 2030 | Alpha Star Aviation Services, Aeromedevac

Air Ambulance Services Market

The global air ambulance services market has been segmented on the basis of service operator, service type, aircraft type, and region.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in rates of trauma, stroke, and heart attacks supplemented demand for air medical services and rapid technological advancements in air ambulance services have boosted the growth of the global 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. However, strict regulations for aviation licenses and high cost of air medical services & reimbursement challenges hinder the market growth. On the contrary, growth in urban air mobility platforms and untapped potential in the Asia-Pacific region would open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

ACADIAN COMPANIES, Gulf Helicopters, Alpha Star Aviation Services, Express Aviation Services, European Air Ambulance (EAA), Aeromedevac, REVA, Inc., Air Methods, Babcock International Group PLC

Air ambulances are air borne medical services, which are provided to patients through aircraft or helicopters. Air ambulance includes emergency medical services, which are meant to be provided at locations where the ground medial team faces difficulty to reach on time. This includes locations, such as hills or mountains, forests or river side & several other locations, across which air ambulance service reaches easily, thereby creating an impact on the growth of the market across the globe.

In addition, the presence of key companies, such as ALPHASTAR, Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance, Express Aviation Services, and others, operating in the global air ambulance services industry creates a positive impact on the growth of the market due to continuous developments carried out by these key players. For instance, in May 2020, EHang, a leading manufacturer of Autonomous Aerial Vehicles (AAV), successfully transferred medical professionals, staff, and medical supplies in its two-seated passenger drone. In addition, in September 2020, India's first-ever integrated air ambulance was jointly launched by Kyathi and the International Critical Air Transfer Team (ICATT). The fixed-wing aircraft ambulance is equipped with an isolation pod to enable safe transport of critical patients affected by COVID-19.

Based on service operator, the hospital based segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. However, the independent segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The global air ambulance services market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Aeromedevac, Acadian Companies, Alpha Star, Air Methods, Gulf Helicopters, Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance, Express Aviation Services, European Air Ambulance, PHI Inc., and REVA Inc.

The report segments the global air ambulance services market on the basis of service operator, service type, aircraft type, and region.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By service operator, the hospital based segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of service type, the international segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

On the basis of aircraft type, the rotary-wing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

