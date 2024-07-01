Gas Phase Filtration Market is anticipated to surpass US$2.909 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.94%
The gas phase filtration market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% from US$2.076 billion in 2022 to US$2.909 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the gas phase filtration market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$2.909 billion by 2029.
A gas phase filter is the process that helps prevent the spread of microbial and another bacterial microorganism in the air. A gas phase filtration system generally consists of a pre-filter, a fan, and a post-filter. In the gas phase filtration process, the fan provides the airflow necessary for the airflow, whereas the pre-filter removes any dust particulate from the environment. The post-filter removes any fine dust particles, which may be generated by the media during the operations.
The gas phase filtration system offers vital components across multiple industries, like healthcare, pharmaceutical products, food & beverages, and semiconductor manufacturing among others. The gas phase filtration system has the capability to remove odors from the environment, along with removing dust and various microorganisms from the air. Various companies across the globe are introducing various new gas phase filtration products, to improve the efficiency of the system. For instance, in August of 2023, Camfil, an international manufacturer of commercial and industrial air filtration systems, introduced its new CamCarb XG, a molecule filter, that is said to be a game changer in the molecular contamination control system.
The gas phase filtration market by type is segmented into two categories packed bed filters and combination filters. The combination type category under the type segment of the gas phase filtration market is estimated to attain maximum market share. The combination type gas phase filter uses a combination of chemical absorbents and normal absorbents to increase the efficiency of the gas phase filter.
The gas phase filtration market by media is segmented as activated carbon, potassium permanganate, and blend. Under the media segment of the gas phase filtration market, the potassium permanganate media is anticipated to attain the maximum share. The potassium permanganate integrated gas phase filter has the capability to offer broad-spectrum air filtration. This system provides an efficient performance against various chemicals, like hydrogen sulfide, nitric oxide, and sulfur oxide among others.
The gas phase filtration market by application is segmented as corrosion & toxic gas control and odor control. In the application segment, the odor control category is projected to attain a greater share in the gas phase filtration market globally. The main application of the gas phase filtration system is to remove unwanted dust and microorganism particles from the air, which further creates odor in the environment. The application for odor control is used across multiple industries, like pharmaceutical manufacturing, food & beverage manufacturing, and chemical & photochemical industries.
The gas phase filtration market by end-user is segmented into pulp & paper industry, chemicals and petrochemicals industry, metals & mining industry, food & beverages industry, healthcare industry, utilities industry, semiconductor manufacturing industry, data centers, and others. Under the end-user segment of the gas phase filtration market, the healthcare industry is projected to witness significant growth. In the healthcare industry, the gas phase filtration system is used to remove the contaminated microorganisms from the environmentally controlled rooms, where the patients may be located. In the production of pharmaceutical products, the gas phase filtration system is used to remove various types of volatile organic compounds, and odors from the environment.
Based on geography, the gas phase filtration market is expanding significantly in the Asia-Pacific region, as the region offers the industrial landscape globally. Countries like China, India, and Vietnam are constantly increasing their industrial development in the region. Similarly, the semiconductor industry in countries like India, Vietnam, Taiwan, and China is also increasing rapidly, making the region the global hub for semiconductor manufacturing in the region. In semiconductor manufacturing, the environment needs to be free of any dust particles, hence the gas phase filtration system is used to keep the manufacturing line of the semiconductors clean. The region is rapidly increasing its healthcare industry, which further will boost the demand for the gas phase filtration market in the system.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the gas phase filtration market that have been covered are American Air Filter (AAF) Company, Inc., Freudenberg Group, Bry-Air (Asia) Private Limited, Circul–Aire Inc., Promark Associates Inc., Camfil Group, Donaldson Company, Clarcor (Parker Hannifin Corporation), Purafi Inc., Kinberley-Clark, and Filter Ulpatek Trade Industry Co.
The market analytics report segments the gas phase filtration market as follows:
• By Type
o Packed Bed Filters
o Combination Filters
• By Media
o Activated Carbon
o Potassium Permanganate
o Blend
• By Application
o Corrosion & Toxic Gas Control
o Odor Control
• By End-user
o Pulp & Paper Industry
o Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry
o Metals & Mining Industry
o Food & Beverages Industry
o Healthcare Industry
o Utilities Industry
o Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry
o Data Centers
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• American Air Filter (AAF) Company, Inc.
• Freudenberg Group
• Bry-Air (Asia) Private Limited
• Circul–Aire Inc.
• Promark Associates Inc.
• Camfil Group
• Donaldson Company
• Clarcor (Parker Hannifin Corporation)
• Purafi Inc.
• Kinberley-Clark
• Filter Ulpatek Trade Industry Co.
