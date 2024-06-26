CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529

Governor Pillen Provides Further Guidance Regarding Special Session to Fix Property Tax Crisis

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen sent a letter to Speaker of the Legislature John Arch, announcing his intent to call senators back into session starting July 25, to address the state’s worsening property tax crisis. Pursuant to the Nebraska Constitution, prior to that date, the Governor will issue a proclamation convening the special session and specifying its purpose.

The letter reads in part:

“In my sine die address in April, I stated that I would call a special session this summer to facilitate another opportunity for us to meet Nebraskans’ demand that their elected leaders fix this crisis now. I have traveled extensively across the state since the Legislature adjourned and have heard from a wide range of people. Their message is clear: stop this massive overall tax increase by fixing property taxes.”

Gov. Pillen has hosted 19 town halls to date aimed at educating Nebraskans about what has fueled the current tax crisis and how it might best be addressed. At each stop, he has emphasized what has become an ever-accelerating problem, one in which total property taxes will soon grow by more than a million dollars a day.

Town halls are scheduled for the remainder of the week in the following communities:

Wednesday, June 26

1:30 p.m. (CT) Columbus: Columbus Chamber of Commerce, 753 33rd Ave, Columbus

Thursday, June 27

10:00 a.m. (CT) Valentine: Mid Plains Community College, 715 E Hwy 20, Valentine

1:00 p.m. (MT) Chadron: Chadron State College, Student Center – Lakota Room, 1000 Main Street, Chadron

4:30 p.m. (MT) Alliance: Westside Events Center, 2472 County Road 62, Alliance

Friday, June 28

8:30 a.m. (MT) Ogallala: Petrified Wood Gallery, 418 East 1st Street, Ogallala

1:00 p.m. (CT) McCook: Coppermill Steakhouse, 202 Coppermill St., McCook

4:00 p.m. (CT) Lexington: Central Community College – The Opportunity Center, 1501 Plum Creek Pkwy, Lexington

The Governor’s letter to Speaker Arch also makes clear that he is willing to call an additional special session to resolve other unfinished business, should he receive a signal from the Legislature that support exists to justify a special session. Among such unfinished business would be returning Nebraska’s allocation of electoral votes to winner-take-all.

Gov. Pillen’s letter to Speaker Arch is attached to this release.