Testimony to the Committee of the Whole on Student Absenteeism and Discipline

Testimony by State Board President and Ward 7 Representative Eboni-Rose Thompson on June 26, 2024. The DC Council Committee of the Whole held a public hearing to discuss the following proposed bills:

  • B25-0740 - Truancy Reduction for Student Success Act of 2024
  • B25-0754 - Chronic Absenteeism and Truancy Reduction Amendment Act of 2024
  • B24-0758 - The Showing Up for Students Amendment Act of 2024
  • B24-0791 - Utilizing Partnerships and Local Interventions for Truancy and Safety (UPLIFT) Amendment Act of 2024

