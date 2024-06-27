An Interview with the Voice Behind BLEACH Protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki - Masakazu Morita Details on the Xbox & Nintendo Switch Versions of Bleach: Brave Souls Campaign Information Promotional Campaigns

Thoughts on Brave Souls Coming to Xbox and the Nintendo Switch as well as the Game Reaching its 9th Anniversary

東京都, JAPAN, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls will be available on Xbox consoles from today, Thursday, June 27. The Nintendo Switch version is scheduled to be released at a later date.

This title supports English, Japanese, French, and Traditional Chinese, and can be enjoyed by players from around the world (excluding mainland China and other specific regions) with access to the Xbox Store.

To commemorate the release of Brave Souls on new platforms, an interview was conducted with Masakazu Morita, the voice of BLEACH protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki. The complete interview is available at <https://pressreleasejapan.net/2024/06/28/an-interview-with-the-voice-behind-bleach-protagonist-ichigo-kurosaki-masakazu-morita/>

Details on the Xbox & Nintendo Switch Versions of Bleach: Brave Souls

Bleach: Brave Souls is an exciting 3D action game which was released as an application for smartphones in 2015 and is based on the highly popular manga and animation series, BLEACH. A long-running title loved by many anime and game fans alike, the game is also available on PC and PlayStation®4 and has achieved 90 million downloads worldwide.

Game Controller Support - A Must-Have for Smooth Gameplay!

Support for game controllers is available in all game modes.

Players can now immerse themselves in the world of BLEACH, magnified on televisions and other large screens. Defeat Hollows and move around with ease by using a game controller!

Cross-Platform Play Available! Play Against Smartphone and PC Users from Around the World!

Players can cross-platform play with Brave Souls users on other platforms.

Team up with other players to take down enemies in multiplayer “Co-Op Quests”, or join forces with up to five other players from around the world to defeat powerful bosses in the highly challenging “Epic Raid” quests! All players will receive rewards by defeating enemies in Co-Op Quests and Epic Raids. Communicate with fellow players while playing by using the different template options available on the on-screen chat to devise a strategy!

Xbox Store

https://www.xbox.com/games/store/bleach-brave-souls/9nnrnx65nknb

*Total number of downloads includes users who have downloaded the game more than once.

*For the Xbox, support is provided for Xbox One with backwards compatibility also available for Xbox Series X|S.

*Support is not provided for use on multiple devices. Existing accounts on smartphones, etc. cannot be carried over to the Nintendo Switch or Xbox.

In-Game Campaigns

9th Anniversary Celebration Summons

Event Period: Thursday, June 20 16:00 to Friday, July 19 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

This Summons features the 9th Anniversary Renewed version of Ichigo Kurosaki and the Japanese Parasol 2024 versions of Shunsui Kyoraku and Nanao Ise!

Official Showcase Video:

https://youtu.be/GgrNC9h99to

Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons

Event Period: Thursday, June 20 16:00 to Wednesday, July 31 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Don’t miss out on a special one-time Summons that guarantees a 5 Star Thousand-Year Blood War character!

Free Seasonal Brave Souls Summons

Event Period: From Thursday, June 20 16:00 (JST/UTC+9)

One free x10 Summons every day for up to ten days!

In addition, the 9th Anniversary Celebration: New Platform Release Campaign is also currently underway. Various features celebrating the release of Brave Souls on new platforms are also available, beginning with free packs exclusive to the Xbox version of the game and more.

*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.

*Please check the in-game news for further details.

Promotional Campaigns

New Platform Release Gift Campaign!

Xbox Release Gift Campaign Period:

Thursday, June 27 to Wednesday, July 10 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Switch Release Gift Campaign Period:

Coming soon!

To celebrate the release of Brave Souls on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox, a repost campaign is being held where participants can win amazing prizes such as an Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and Brave Souls merch.

*Please note that campaign contents and the campaign period are subject to change without notice.

About BLEACH

BLEACH is a smash-hit sword-battle action manga that ran in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 2001 to 2016. Since its debut, the 74-volume manga series has received tremendous support from fans, selling over 130 million copies worldwide. The series was also adapted into an animated TV series that aired in Japan from 2004 until 2012 and that included four feature films.

Part 1 of the new animated series Thousand-Year Blood War, based on the manga’s final arc, premiered on the TV TOKYO Network in October 2022. Part 2, titled BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation, premiered in July 2023. The new series features updated character visuals and animation that surpasses the previous series. Part 3, titled BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict, is scheduled to premiere in 2024. The popularity of BLEACH continues to grow as it receives strong support not only in Japan but across the world!

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Title: Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch

*The Nintendo Switch release is scheduled for a later date

Smartphone Support: Android™ 5.1+, iOS 12.0+

PC (Steam) Support: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

(64-bit OS Required)

PC (Bluestacks) Support: Windows 7+ (32-bit/64-bit OS)

*Not compatible with Mac/Linux.

*The game might not run on some computers.

Genre: 3D Action

Release Date: July 23, 2015

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official X Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Official TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bleachbrs_en_official

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

About KLab

KLab is a leader in online mobile gaming. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company is listed on the Prime Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. With its emphasis on quality and innovative games, KLab continues to grow at a rapid pace, expanding beyond the Japanese market with an office in Shanghai.

For more information about KLab, please visit https://www.klab.com/en/

【Bleach: Brave Souls】Ichigo, Shunsui, Nanao【9th Anniversary Celebration Summons】