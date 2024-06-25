Host a Film Screening

Hosting a screening of one of the following films in your organization or community, followed by a structured conversation using their related guides, can be a fun and informative way to start the conversation about ACEs in your community.

Paper Tigers

Produced by KPJR Films, Paper Tigers follows a year in the life of an alternative high school that has radically changed its approach to disciplining its students, becoming a promising model for how to break the cycles of poverty, violence and disease that affect families. Visit the KPJR Films Paper Tigers Film Resources page to find promotional materials and a discussion guide developed by Prevent Child Abuse America to engage your community in a deeper understanding of the ideas presented in the film.

Note: KPJR Films requires written copyright permission for public use. For purchase and screening information, visit the KPJR Films Paper Tigers Buy the Film page.

The Raising of America

Produced by California Newsreel, The Raising of America is a five-part documentary series that explores the questions:

Why are so many children in America faring so poorly?

What are the consequences for the nation's future?

How might we, as a nation, do better?

The series investigates these questions through different lenses:

What does science tell us about the enduring importance of early life experiences on the brain and body?

What it is like to be a parent today?

And what policies and structures help or hinder the raising of healthy, happy and compassionate children?

The Signature Hour covers all three of these issues. The four subsequent episodes each dive in for a closer look. Each episode has an accompanying discussion guide or you can download the Raising of America Action Toolkit (PDF). Visit the Raising of America Resources page for additional resources.

Resilience

Developed by KPJR films as a follow-up to Paper Tigers, Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope chronicles the birth of a new movement among pediatricians, therapists, educators and communities, who are using cutting-edge brain science to disrupt cycles of violence, addiction and disease.

This film is scheduled to be available for purchase soon. To learn more, visit the KPJR Films - Resilience page.