The 7th Annual PenCraft Book Awards took place at Binion's Gambling Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada to celebrate its winners.
Dr Jamye Curry Savage-holding her award for It's Pi(e) Day standing by our entrance sign to the event
An all-day event held on April 29th, 2024, to celebrate award-winning authors from numerous genres and bring together literary talent from across the globe.
I am so proud of our authors' creativity and perseverance. I wish them the best in their future literary endeavors and eagerly anticipate the wonderful stories they will share with the world.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 7th annual PenCraft Book Awards took place in Las Vegas at Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel, within the charming Longhorn Room, known for its unique blend of Vegas nightlife and great food. Held on April 29th, 2024, this all-day event celebrated award-winning authors from numerous genres, bringing together literary talent from across the globe. The day began with a meet-and-greet breakfast, providing a relaxed atmosphere for authors, publishers, and guests to network and share insights. This was followed by an enlightening seminar led by Roseanne Cheng of DropCap Rights Agency, a Foreign Rights Agency dedicated to helping authors expand their book sales internationally. Roseanne's seminar delved into strategies for reaching new markets and maximizing book sales abroad.
— David Hearne
PenCraft’s Editor-in-Chief, David Hearne, delivered an enlightening session on the crucial elements of designing book covers and the common naming pitfalls that can derail a book’s sales. He highlighted how a well-crafted cover can captivate readers while a unique and effective title can spark their curiosity. The session offered practical advice and real-world examples, making the insights highly actionable.
Afterward, PenCraft Awards attendees enjoyed a delightful lunch prepared by the skilled chef and team from Binion’s. This meal not only satisfied appetites but also provided an excellent networking opportunity, enabling participants to discuss the session’s takeaways and share their own experiences, further enriching the overall experience.
Lunch was followed by an insightful talk about Artificial Intelligence, delivered by AI Guru Steve Sharpless. Representing Microsoft's Copilot AI product, he delved into the intricacies of AI, discussing its current applications and future potential for authors and publishers.
The final seminar of the day featured Hope Mueller, the founder and CEO of the highly successful publishing company HUNTER STREET PRESS. Mueller, an accomplished author and inspirational speaker with years of experience in the industry, shared invaluable insights on the publishing process for aspiring and established authors alike. She covered the various stages of bringing a book to market, from the initial concept and writing phases to editing, design, and marketing strategies. Her engaging and informative session provided attendees with a comprehensive understanding of what it takes to succeed in the competitive world of publishing.
The day culminated in a grand award ceremony and dinner, where winners were honored for their exceptional contributions to literature. Amidst the celebration, award plaques were presented, accompanied by brief yet inspiring speeches from the winning authors. They shared their creative journeys, goals, and aspirations. The evening was a perfect blend of recognition, inspiration, and camaraderie. A night to motivate the winning authors to continue their literary endeavors.
Editor-in-Chief David Hearne stated, “I am so proud of our authors' creativity and perseverance. I wish them the best in their future literary endeavors and eagerly anticipate the wonderful stories they will share with the world..”
The following authors attended the PenCraft Book Awards Ceremony and Dinner:
7th Annual PenCraft Book Award Attendee
Author’s Name --- Book Name
Alexander V Girman & Cynthia J Girman --- A Voice from Heaven
Dr. John I. Payne Jr. --- You May Not Be Who You Think You Are!
JAMYE CURRY SAVAGE ----- It's Pi( e ) Day
Christopher M Mason ---- The Neighborhood Witch
Jennifer Freedman --- Toby's Tale
Radhia Gleis --- The Followers: 'Holy Hell' and the Disciples of Narcissistic Leaders
Robert W. Smith --- A Long Way from Clare
Dan McDowell ---- When She Comes Knocking
Michele Kwasniewski ---- Rising Star: Book One in the Rise and Fall of Dani Truehart
Louis Sauvain --- Thaddeus of Beewick
John Thomas Hoffman ---- The Saigon Guns
Dr. Joel Anthony Hamilton --- Mud Crab Kingdom
Qin Sun Stubis --- Once Our Lives
Sue C Dugan --- WALK-INS WELCOME
Aprille Canniff and Kimberly Wells ---- Our Stories: Tales From The Jail and Other Uniform Stories
Annette Gagliardi --- Ponderosa Pines: Days of the Deadwood Forest Fire
Vera Richard Harris --- Lilian's Christmas Dream
Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm --- Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free
Holly Swenson --- Stop, Drop, Grow, & Glow
Tonya Jewel Blessing --- The Melody of the Mulberries
Auralee Arkinsly ---- Roo's Fine Flapping Day
Roxanne E. Burkey & Charles V. Breakfield --- The Enigma Source: Book 10
Emory Moon ---- Schrodinger's Gold
Dr. Jameel Ahmed --- Business Management and Leadership Strategies in the Competitive Market
Michael Wuehler ---- Spirit Calling, Listening to God within You. Daily Devotional
ASEERA ---- Cursed To Live...Again
The PenCraft Book Awards Competition is an annual event promoting new authors and books to the public. The top three winners receive monetary awards. The PenCraft Book Award Dinner and Ceremony celebrates the previous year's literary excellence. Founded in 2016, the competition has no restrictive requirements, such as specific publishers or memberships, making it an equal-opportunity event.
David Hearne
PenCraft Book Awards
+1 409-656-4625
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook