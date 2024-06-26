The Inventory Boss Approved for Amazon Selling Partner Appstore: Revolutionizing Ecommerce Inventory Management

Epilon LLC announces the approval of Inventory Boss on the Amazon Selling Partner Appstore. Inventory Boss is a SaaS solution for ecommerce inventory management

COEUR D ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epilon, LLC is excited to announce the approval of the Inventory Boss, a comprehensive inventory management solution, on the Amazon Selling Partner Appstore. With this milestone achievement, Inventory Boss aims to empower businesses that sell on Amazon with state-of-the-art inventory management software and training.

Inventory Boss is not just another inventory management software; it's a complete package that includes a world-class video training course developed by industry-renowned expert Michael Weir, CPIM (Certified Inventory Management & Planning). This cloud-based solution equips empower businesses that sell on Amazon with the essential skills and knowledge needed to efficiently manage their inventory, maximize profits, and thrive in the competitive ecommerce landscape.

Michael Weir, CPIM, founder of Inventory Boss, expressed his excitement about the approval, stating, "We are thrilled to bring Inventory Boss to the Amazon Selling Partner Appstore. There is a noticeable lack of formal inventory management and logistics training in the ecommerce space. Our mission is to empower businesses that sell on Amazon with the tools and expertise they need to succeed in managing their inventory effectively."

The Inventory Boss training course covers both basic and advanced inventory management techniques with their 8-Step system, ensuring that each business owner understands the nuances of inventory planning, purchasing, and optimization. A detailed outline of the 8-Step system that powers the Inventory Boss can be found in Mr. Weir’s, “Ultimate Guide for Ecommerce Inventory Management”.

The 8-Step System includes:

1. The Reorder Point

2. Trend Analysis

3. Seasonality

4. Forecasting Future Demand

5. Manual Adjustments

6. Optimized Order Sizes (EOQ)

7. Balancing Your Warehouse and FBA Fees

8. Refinement of Forecasts

"As an ecommerce entrepreneur myself, I understand the challenges of managing inventory effectively. I also appreciate the lack of proper inventory management and logistics training in the ecommerce marketplace. With Inventory Boss, we are not just offering a software solution; we are providing a complete training program designed to help the businesses that sell on Amazon to navigate the complexities of inventory management.”

Inventory Boss will be available on the Amazon Selling Partner Appstore in April 2024.

This offer is available at: https://inventoryboss.com.

About Michael Weir: Michael Weir, ESQ., CPIM, is a highly experienced ecommerce seller and the founder of Inventory Boss. With a background in law, finance, and complex litigation, Michael brings a unique skill set to the world of ecommerce. Through Epilon, LLC, Michael is dedicated to helping businesses that sell on Amazon become experts at managing their inventory, and, as a result, more efficiently and effectively manage their operating capital.

