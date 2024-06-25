MPD Arrests Suspect in 2022 Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announce a man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred in 2022.

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at approximately 3:20 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 4400 block of Benning Road, Northeast, for the report of a fight in progress. Upon arrival, officers located 52-year-old Keith Sistare of Northeast, DC, suffering from trauma. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. He was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Maryland. An autopsy was conducted. As a result it was determined that he died from complications from blunt force injuries. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 42-year-old Chanos Marcus Gillis, of District Heights, MD, was extradited to Washington DC and charged with First Degree Murder.

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 22107174