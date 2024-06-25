Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,035 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Suspect in 2022 Homicide

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announce a man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred in 2022.

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at approximately 3:20 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 4400 block of Benning Road, Northeast, for the report of a fight in progress. Upon arrival, officers located 52-year-old Keith Sistare of Northeast, DC, suffering from trauma. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. He was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Maryland. An autopsy was conducted. As a result it was determined that he died from complications from blunt force injuries. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 42-year-old Chanos Marcus Gillis, of District Heights, MD, was extradited to Washington DC and charged with First Degree Murder.

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 22107174

You just read:

MPD Arrests Suspect in 2022 Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more