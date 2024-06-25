Rose Patten presides over 133rd – and final – convocation as U of T Chancellor

Chancellor Rose Patten entered Convocation Hall on June 21 – led by the Eagle Feather Bearer and a bedel carrying U of T’s gold-plated mace – for the last time as the 34th chancellor of the University of Toronto.

She then proceeded to confer degrees on graduates from University College in the Faculty of Arts & Science.

Chancellor Rose Patten addresses graduating students, their families and friends in Convocation Hall. The Eagle Feather Bearer looks on in the background (Photo by Johnny Guatto)

Near the end of the ceremony, President Meric Gertler commended Patten for her service, noting that she presided over a total of 133 convocation ceremonies during her six years in the role.

“Rose, on behalf of the entire university community, please accept our deep appreciation for your dedicated service to the University of Toronto,” he said, presenting her with a bouquet of white roses.

Chancellor Rose Patten with students who marshal members of the Class of 2024 for the procession into Convocation Hall and as they cross the stage, at a reception on June 21 (Photo by Lisa Sakulensky)

Patten, who has been a key volunteer leader in the U of T community for more than 25 years, completes her second term as chancellor (the maximum length permitted) on June 30, 2024.

She leaves a legacy characterized by visionary leadership and engagement in every aspect of university life.