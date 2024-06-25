SEC. 101. SHORT TITLE.

This Act may be cited as the ``Compounding Quality Act''.

SEC. 102. VOLUNTARY OUTSOURCING FACILITIES.

(a) In General.--Subchapter A of chapter V (21 U.S.C. 351 et seq.)

is amended--

(1) by redesignating section 503B as section 503C; and

(2) by inserting after section 503A the following new section:

``SEC. 503B. OUTSOURCING FACILITIES.

``(a) In General.--Sections 502(f)(1), 505, and 582 shall not apply

to a drug compounded by or under the direct supervision of a licensed

pharmacist in a facility that elects to register as an outsourcing

facility if each of the following conditions is met:

``(1) Registration and reporting.--The drug is compounded in an

outsourcing facility that is in compliance with the requirements of

subsection (b).

``(2) Bulk drug substances.--The drug is compounded in an

outsourcing facility that does not compound using bulk drug

substances (as defined in section 207.3(a)(4) of title 21, Code of

Federal Regulations (or any successor regulation)), unless--

``(A)(i) the bulk drug substance appears on a list

established by the Secretary identifying bulk drug substances

for which there is a clinical need, by--

``(I) publishing a notice in the Federal Register

proposing bulk drug substances to be included on the list,

including the rationale for such proposal;

``(II) providing a period of not less than 60 calendar

days for comment on the notice; and

``(III) publishing a notice in the Federal Register

designating bulk drug substances for inclusion on the list;

or

``(ii) the drug compounded from such bulk drug substance

appears on the drug shortage list in effect under section 506E

at the time of compounding, distribution, and dispensing;

``(B) if an applicable monograph exists under the United

States Pharmacopeia, the National Formulary, or another

compendium or pharmacopeia recognized by the Secretary for

purposes of this paragraph, the bulk drug substances each

comply with the monograph;

``(C) the bulk drug substances are each manufactured by an

establishment that is registered under section 510 (including a

foreign establishment that is registered under section 510(i));

and

``(D) the bulk drug substances are each accompanied by a

valid certificate of analysis.

``(3) Ingredients (other than bulk drug substances).--If any

ingredients (other than bulk drug substances) are used in

compounding the drug, such ingredients comply with the standards of

the applicable United States Pharmacopeia or National Formulary

monograph, if such monograph exists, or of another compendium or

pharmacopeia recognized by the Secretary for purposes of this

paragraph if any.

``(4) Drugs withdrawn or removed because unsafe or not

effective.--The drug does not appear on a list published by the

Secretary of drugs that have been withdrawn or removed from the

market because such drugs or components of such drugs have been

found to be unsafe or not effective.

``(5) Essentially a copy of an approved drug.--The drug is not

essentially a copy of one or more approved drugs.

``(6) Drugs presenting demonstrable difficulties for

compounding.--The drug--

``(A) is not identified (directly or as part of a category

of drugs) on a list published by the Secretary, through the

process described in subsection (c), of drugs or categories of

drugs that present demonstrable difficulties for compounding

that are reasonably likely to lead to an adverse effect on the

safety or effectiveness of the drug or category of drugs,

taking into account the risks and benefits to patients; or

``(B) is compounded in accordance with all applicable

conditions identified on the list described in subparagraph (A)

as conditions that are necessary to prevent the drug or

category of drugs from presenting the demonstrable difficulties

described in subparagraph (A).

``(7) Elements to assure safe use.--In the case of a drug that

is compounded from a drug that is the subject of a risk evaluation

and mitigation strategy approved with elements to assure safe use

pursuant to section 505-1, or from a bulk drug substance that is a

component of such drug, the outsourcing facility demonstrates to

the Secretary prior to beginning compounding that such facility

will utilize controls comparable to the controls applicable under

the relevant risk evaluation and mitigation strategy.

``(8) Prohibition on wholesaling.--The drug will not be sold or

transferred by an entity other than the outsourcing facility that

compounded such drug. This paragraph does not prohibit

administration of a drug in a health care setting or dispensing a

drug pursuant to a prescription executed in accordance with section

503(b)(1).

``(9) Fees.--The drug is compounded in an outsourcing facility

that has paid all fees owed by such facility pursuant to section

744K.

``(10) Labeling of drugs.--

``(A) Label.--The label of the drug includes--

``(i) the statement `This is a compounded drug.' or a

reasonable comparable alternative statement (as specified

by the Secretary) that prominently identifies the drug as a

compounded drug;

``(ii) the name, address, and phone number of the

applicable outsourcing facility; and

``(iii) with respect to the drug--

``(I) the lot or batch number;

``(II) the established name of the drug;

``(III) the dosage form and strength;

``(IV) the statement of quantity or volume, as

appropriate;

``(V) the date that the drug was compounded;

``(VI) the expiration date;

``(VII) storage and handling instructions;

``(VIII) the National Drug Code number, if

available;

``(IX) the statement `Not for resale', and, if the

drug is dispensed or distributed other than pursuant to

a prescription for an individual identified patient,

the statement `Office Use Only'; and

``(X) subject to subparagraph (B)(i), a list of

active and inactive ingredients, identified by

established name and the quantity or proportion of each

ingredient.

``(B) Container.--The container from which the individual

units of the drug are removed for dispensing or for

administration (such as a plastic bag containing individual

product syringes) shall include--

``(i) the information described under subparagraph

(A)(iii)(X), if there is not space on the label for such

information;

``(ii) the following information to facilitate adverse

event reporting: www.fda.gov/medwatch and 1-800-FDA-1088

(or any successor Internet Web site or phone number); and

``(iii) directions for use, including, as appropriate,

dosage and administration.

``(C) Additional information.--The label and labeling of

the drug shall include any other information as determined

necessary and specified in regulations promulgated by the

Secretary.

``(11) Outsourcing facility requirement.--The drug is

compounded in an outsourcing facility in which the compounding of

drugs occurs only in accordance with this section.

``(b) Registration of Outsourcing Facilities and Reporting of

Drugs.--

``(1) Registration of outsourcing facilities.--

``(A) Annual registration.--Upon electing and in order to

become an outsourcing facility, and during the period beginning

on October 1 and ending on December 31 of each year thereafter,

a facility--

``(i) shall register with the Secretary its name, place

of business, and unique facility identifier (which shall

conform to the requirements for the unique facility

identifier established under section 510), and a point of

contact email address; and

``(ii) shall indicate whether the outsourcing facility

intends to compound a drug that appears on the list in

effect under section 506E during the subsequent calendar

year.

``(B) Availability of registration for inspection; list.--

``(i) Registrations.--The Secretary shall make

available for inspection, to any person so requesting, any

registration filed pursuant to this paragraph.

``(ii) List.--The Secretary shall make available on the

public Internet Web site of the Food and Drug

Administration a list of the name of each facility

registered under this subsection as an outsourcing

facility, the State in which each such facility is located,

whether the facility compounds from bulk drug substances,

and whether any such compounding from bulk drug substances

is for sterile or nonsterile drugs.

``(2) Drug reporting by outsourcing facilities.--

``(A) In general.--Upon initially registering as an

outsourcing facility, once during the month of June of each

year, and once during the month of December of each year, each

outsourcing facility that registers with the Secretary under

paragraph (1) shall submit to the Secretary a report--

``(i) identifying the drugs compounded by such

outsourcing facility during the previous 6-month period;

and

``(ii) with respect to each drug identified under

clause (i), providing the active ingredient, the source of

such active ingredient, the National Drug Code number of

the source drug or bulk active ingredient, if available,

the strength of the active ingredient per unit, the dosage

form and route of administration, the package description,

the number of individual units produced, and the National

Drug Code number of the final product, if assigned.

``(B) Form.--Each report under subparagraph (A) shall be

prepared in such form and manner as the Secretary may prescribe

by regulation or guidance.

``(C) Confidentiality.--Reports submitted under this

paragraph shall be exempt from inspection under paragraph

(1)(B)(i), unless the Secretary finds that such an exemption

would be inconsistent with the protection of the public health.

``(3) Electronic registration and reporting.--Registrations and

drug reporting under this subsection (including the submission of

updated information) shall be submitted to the Secretary by

electronic means unless the Secretary grants a request for waiver

of such requirement because use of electronic means is not

reasonable for the person requesting waiver.

``(4) Risk-based inspection frequency.--

``(A) In general.--Outsourcing facilities--

``(i) shall be subject to inspection pursuant to

section 704; and

``(ii) shall not be eligible for the exemption under

section 704(a)(2)(A).

``(B) Risk-based schedule.--The Secretary, acting through

one or more officers or employees duly designated by the

Secretary, shall inspect outsourcing facilities in accordance

with a risk-based schedule established by the Secretary.

``(C) Risk factors.--In establishing the risk-based

schedule, the Secretary shall inspect outsourcing facilities

according to the known safety risks of such outsourcing

facilities, which shall be based on the following factors:

``(i) The compliance history of the outsourcing

facility.

``(ii) The record, history, and nature of recalls

linked to the outsourcing facility.

``(iii) The inherent risk of the drugs compounded at

the outsourcing facility.

``(iv) The inspection frequency and history of the

outsourcing facility, including whether the outsourcing

facility has been inspected pursuant to section 704 within

the last 4 years.

``(v) Whether the outsourcing facility has registered

under this paragraph as an entity that intends to compound

a drug that appears on the list in effect under section

506E.

``(vi) Any other criteria deemed necessary and

appropriate by the Secretary for purposes of allocating

inspection resources.

``(5) Adverse event reporting.--Outsourcing facilities shall

submit adverse event reports to the Secretary in accordance with

the content and format requirements established through guidance or

regulation under section 310.305 of title 21, Code of Federal

Regulations (or any successor regulations).

``(c) Regulations.--

``(1) In general.--The Secretary shall implement the list

described in subsection (a)(6) through regulations.

``(2) Advisory committee on compounding.--Before issuing

regulations to implement subsection (a)(6), the Secretary shall

convene and consult an advisory committee on compounding. The

advisory committee shall include representatives from the National

Association of Boards of Pharmacy, the United States Pharmacopeia,

pharmacists with current experience and expertise in compounding,

physicians with background and knowledge in compounding, and

patient and public health advocacy organizations.

``(3) Interim list.--

``(A) In general.--Before the effective date of the

regulations finalized to implement subsection (a)(6), the

Secretary may designate drugs, categories of drugs, or

conditions as described such subsection by--

``(i) publishing a notice of such substances, drugs,

categories of drugs, or conditions proposed for

designation, including the rationale for such designation,

in the Federal Register;

``(ii) providing a period of not less than 60 calendar

days for comment on the notice; and

``(iii) publishing a notice in the Federal Register

designating such drugs, categories of drugs, or conditions.

``(B) Sunset of notice.--Any notice provided under

subparagraph (A) shall not be effective after the earlier of--

``(i) the date that is 5 years after the date of

enactment of the Compounding Quality Act; or

``(ii) the effective date of the final regulations

issued to implement subsection (a)(6).

``(4) Updates.--The Secretary shall review, and update as

necessary, the regulations containing the lists of drugs,

categories of drugs, or conditions described in subsection (a)(6)

regularly, but not less than once every 4 years. Nothing in the

previous sentence prohibits submissions to the Secretary, before or

during any 4-year period described in such sentence, requesting

updates to such lists.

``(d) Definitions.--In this section:

``(1) The term `compounding' includes the combining, admixing,

mixing, diluting, pooling, reconstituting, or otherwise altering of

a drug or bulk drug substance to create a drug.

``(2) The term `essentially a copy of an approved drug' means--

``(A) a drug that is identical or nearly identical to an

approved drug, or a marketed drug not subject to section 503(b)

and not subject to approval in an application submitted under

section 505, unless, in the case of an approved drug, the drug

appears on the drug shortage list in effect under section 506E

at the time of compounding, distribution, and dispensing; or

``(B) a drug, a component of which is a bulk drug substance

that is a component of an approved drug or a marketed drug that

is not subject to section 503(b) and not subject to approval in

an application submitted under section 505, unless there is a

change that produces for an individual patient a clinical

difference, as determined by the prescribing practitioner,

between the compounded drug and the comparable approved drug.

``(3) The term `approved drug' means a drug that is approved

under section 505 and does not appear on the list described in

subsection (a)(4) of drugs that have been withdrawn or removed from

the market because such drugs or components of such drugs have been

found to be unsafe or not effective.

``(4)(A) The term `outsourcing facility' means a facility at

one geographic location or address that--

``(i) is engaged in the compounding of sterile drugs;

``(ii) has elected to register as an outsourcing facility;

and

``(iii) complies with all of the requirements of this

section.

``(B) An outsourcing facility is not required to be a licensed

pharmacy.

``(C) An outsourcing facility may or may not obtain

prescriptions for identified individual patients.

``(5) The term `sterile drug' means a drug that is intended for

parenteral administration, an ophthalmic or oral inhalation drug in

aqueous format, or a drug that is required to be sterile under

Federal or State law.''.

``(d) Obligation to Pay Fees.--Payment of the fee under section

744K, as described in subsection (a)(9), shall not relieve an

outsourcing facility that is licensed as a pharmacy in any State that

requires pharmacy licensing fees of its obligation to pay such State

fees.''.

(b) Fees.--Subchapter C of chapter VII (21 U.S.C. 379f et seq.) is

amended by adding at the end the following:

``PART 9--FEES RELATING TO OUTSOURCING FACILITIES

``SEC. 744J. DEFINITIONS.

``In this part:

``(1) The term `affiliate' has the meaning given such term in

section 735(11).

``(2) The term `gross annual sales' means the total worldwide

gross annual sales, in United States dollars, for an outsourcing

facility, including the sales of all the affiliates of the

outsourcing facility.

``(3) The term `outsourcing facility' has the meaning given to

such term in section 503B(d)(4).

``(4) The term `reinspection' means, with respect to an

outsourcing facility, 1 or more inspections conducted under section

704 subsequent to an inspection conducted under such provision

which identified noncompliance materially related to an applicable

requirement of this Act, specifically to determine whether

compliance has been achieved to the Secretary's satisfaction.

``SEC. 744K. AUTHORITY TO ASSESS AND USE OUTSOURCING FACILITY FEES.

``(a) Establishment and Reinspection Fees.--

``(1) In general.--For fiscal year 2015 and each subsequent

fiscal year, the Secretary shall, in accordance with this

subsection, assess and collect--

``(A) an annual establishment fee from each outsourcing

facility; and

``(B) a reinspection fee from each outsourcing facility

subject to a reinspection in such fiscal year.

``(2) Multiple reinspections.--An outsourcing facility subject

to multiple reinspections in a fiscal year shall be subject to a

reinspection fee for each reinspection.

``(b) Establishment and Reinspection Fee Setting.--The Secretary

shall--

``(1) establish the amount of the establishment fee and

reinspection fee to be collected under this section for each fiscal

year based on the methodology described in subsection (c); and

``(2) publish such fee amounts in a Federal Register notice not

later than 60 calendar days before the start of each such year.

``(c) Amount of Establishment Fee and Reinspection Fee.--

``(1) In general.--For each outsourcing facility in a fiscal

year--

``(A) except as provided in paragraph (4), the amount of

the annual establishment fee under subsection (b) shall be

equal to the sum of--

``(i) $15,000, multiplied by the inflation adjustment

factor described in paragraph (2); plus

``(ii) the small business adjustment factor described

in paragraph (3); and

``(B) the amount of any reinspection fee (if applicable)

under subsection (b) shall be equal to $15,000, multiplied by

the inflation adjustment factor described in paragraph (2).

``(2) Inflation adjustment factor.--

``(A) In general.--For fiscal year 2015 and subsequent

fiscal years, the fee amounts established in paragraph (1)

shall be adjusted by the Secretary by notice, published in the

Federal Register, for a fiscal year by the amount equal to the

sum of--

``(i) 1;

``(ii) the average annual percent change in the cost,

per full-time equivalent position of the Food and Drug

Administration, of all personnel compensation and benefits

paid with respect to such positions for the first 3 years

of the preceding 4 fiscal years, multiplied by the

proportion of personnel compensation and benefits costs to

total costs of an average full-time equivalent position of

the Food and Drug Administration for the first 3 years of

the preceding 4 fiscal years; plus

``(iii) the average annual percent change that occurred

in the Consumer Price Index for urban consumers (U.S. City

Average; Not Seasonally Adjusted; All items; Annual Index)

for the first 3 years of the preceding 4 years of available

data multiplied by the proportion of all costs other than

personnel compensation and benefits costs to total costs of

an average full-time equivalent position of the Food and

Drug Administration for the first 3 years of the preceding

4 fiscal years.

``(B) Compounded basis.--The adjustment made each fiscal

year under subparagraph (A) shall be added on a compounded

basis to the sum of all adjustments made each fiscal year after

fiscal year 2014 under subparagraph (A).

``(3) Small business adjustment factor.--The small business

adjustment factor described in this paragraph shall be an amount

established by the Secretary for each fiscal year based on the

Secretary's estimate of--

``(A) the number of small businesses that will pay a

reduced establishment fee for such fiscal year; and

``(B) the adjustment to the establishment fee necessary to

achieve total fees equaling the total fees that the Secretary

would have collected if no entity qualified for the small

business exception in paragraph (4).

``(4) Exception for small businesses.--

``(A) In general.--In the case of an outsourcing facility

with gross annual sales of $1,000,000 or less in the 12 months

ending April 1 of the fiscal year immediately preceding the

fiscal year in which the fees under this section are assessed,

the amount of the establishment fee under subsection (b) for a

fiscal year shall be equal to \1/3\ of the amount calculated

under paragraph (1)(A)(i) for such fiscal year.

``(B) Application.--To qualify for the exception under this

paragraph, a small business shall submit to the Secretary a

written request for such exception, in a format specified by

the Secretary in guidance, certifying its gross annual sales

for the 12 months ending April 1 of the fiscal year immediately

preceding the fiscal year in which fees under this subsection

are assessed. Any such application shall be submitted to the

Secretary not later than April 30 of such immediately preceding

fiscal year.

``(5) Crediting of fees.--In establishing the small business

adjustment factor under paragraph (3) for a fiscal year, the

Secretary shall--

``(A) provide for the crediting of fees from the previous

year to the next year if the Secretary overestimated the amount

of the small business adjustment factor for such previous

fiscal year; and

``(B) consider the need to account for any adjustment of

fees and such other factors as the Secretary determines

appropriate.

``(d) Use of Fees.--The Secretary shall make all of the fees

collected pursuant to subparagraphs (A) and (B) of subsection (a)(1)

available solely to pay for the costs of oversight of outsourcing

facilities.

``(e) Supplement Not Supplant.--Funds received by the Secretary

pursuant to this section shall be used to supplement and not supplant

any other Federal funds available to carry out the activities described

in this section.

``(f) Crediting and Availability of Fees.--Fees authorized under

this section shall be collected and available for obligation only to

the extent and in the amount provided in advance in appropriations

Acts. Such fees are authorized to remain available until expended. Such

sums as may be necessary may be transferred from the Food and Drug

Administration salaries and expenses appropriation account without

fiscal year limitation to such appropriation account for salaries and

expenses with such fiscal year limitation. The sums transferred shall

be available solely for the purpose of paying the costs of oversight of

outsourcing facilities.

``(g) Collection of Fees.--

``(1) Establishment fee.--An outsourcing facility shall remit

the establishment fee due under this section in a fiscal year when

submitting a registration pursuant to section 503B(b) for such

fiscal year.

``(2) Reinspection fee.--The Secretary shall specify in the

Federal Register notice described in subsection (b)(2) the manner

in which reinspection fees assessed under this section shall be

collected and the timeline for payment of such fees. Such a fee

shall be collected after the Secretary has conducted a reinspection

of the outsourcing facility involved.

``(3) Effect of failure to pay fees.--

``(A) Registration.--An outsourcing facility shall not be

considered registered under section 503B(b) in a fiscal year

until the date that the outsourcing facility remits the

establishment fee under this subsection for such fiscal year.

``(B) Misbranding.--All drugs manufactured, prepared,

propagated, compounded, or processed by an outsourcing facility

for which any establishment fee or reinspection fee has not

been paid, as required by this section, shall be deemed

misbranded under section 502 until the fees owed for such

outsourcing facility under this section have been paid.

``(4) Collection of unpaid fees.--In any case where the

Secretary does not receive payment of a fee assessed under this

section within 30 calendar days after it is due, such fee shall be

treated as a claim of the United States Government subject to

provisions of subchapter II of chapter 37 of title 31, United

States Code.

``(h) Annual Report to Congress.--Not later than 120 calendar days

after each fiscal year in which fees are assessed and collected under

this section, the Secretary shall submit a report to the Committee on

Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions of the Senate and the Committee

on Energy and Commerce of the House of Representatives, to include a

description of fees assessed and collected for such year, a summary

description of entities paying the fees, a description of the hiring

and placement of new staff, a description of the use of fee resources

to support inspecting outsourcing facilities, and the number of

inspections and reinspections of such facilities performed each year.

``(i) Authorization of Appropriations.--For fiscal year 2014 and

each subsequent fiscal year, there is authorized to be appropriated for

fees under this section an amount equivalent to the total amount of

fees assessed for such fiscal year under this section.''.

SEC. 103. PENALTIES.

(a) Prohibited Acts.--Section 301 (21 U.S.C. 331) is amended by

adding at the end the following:

``(ccc)(1) The resale of a compounded drug that is labeled `not for

resale' in accordance with section 503B.

``(2) With respect to a drug to be compounded pursuant to section

503A or 503B, the intentional falsification of a prescription, as

applicable.

``(3) The failure to report drugs or adverse events by an entity

that is registered in accordance with subsection (b) of section

503B.''.

(b) Misbranded Drugs.--Section 502 (21 U.S.C. 352) is amended by

adding at the end the following:

``(bb) If the advertising or promotion of a compounded drug is

false or misleading in any particular.''.

SEC. 104. REGULATIONS.

In promulgating any regulations to implement this title (and the

amendments made by this title), the Secretary of Health and Human

Services shall--

(1) issue a notice of proposed rulemaking that includes the

proposed regulation;

(2) provide a period of not less than 60 calendar days for

comments on the proposed regulation; and

(3) publish the final regulation not more than 18 months

following publication of the proposed rule and not less than 30

calendar days before the effective date of such final regulation.

SEC. 105. ENHANCED COMMUNICATION.

(a) Submissions From State Boards of Pharmacy.--In a manner

specified by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (referred to in

this section as the ``Secretary''), the Secretary shall receive

submissions from State boards of pharmacy--

(1) describing actions taken against compounding pharmacies, as

described in subsection (b); or

(2) expressing concerns that a compounding pharmacy may be

acting contrary to section 503A of the Federal Food, Drug, and

Cosmetic Act (21 U.S.C. 353a).

(b) Content of Submissions From State Boards of Pharmacy.--An

action referred to in subsection (a)(1) is, with respect to a pharmacy

that compounds drugs, any of the following:

(1) The issuance of a warning letter, or the imposition of

sanctions or penalties, by a State for violations of a State's

pharmacy regulations pertaining to compounding.

(2) The suspension or revocation of a State-issued pharmacy

license or registration for violations of a State's pharmacy

regulations pertaining to compounding.

(3) The recall of a compounded drug due to concerns relating to

the quality or purity of such drug.

(c) Consultation.--The Secretary shall implement subsection (a) in

consultation with the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy.

(d) Notifying State Boards of Pharmacy.--The Secretary shall

immediately notify State boards of pharmacy when--

(1) the Secretary receives a submission under subsection

(a)(1); or

(2) the Secretary makes a determination that a pharmacy is

acting contrary to section 503A of the Federal Food, Drug, and

Cosmetic Act.

SEC. 106. SEVERABILITY.

(a) In General.--Section 503A (21 U.S.C. 353a) is amended--

(1) in subsection (a), in the matter preceding paragraph (1),

by striking ``unsolicited'';

(2) by striking subsection (c);

(3) by redesignating subsections (d) through (f) as subsections

(c) through (e), respectively; and

(4) in subsection (b)(1)(A)(i)(III), by striking ``subsection

(d)'' and inserting ``subsection (c)''.

(b) Severability.--If any provision of this Act (including the

amendments made by this Act) is declared unconstitutional, or the

applicability of this Act (including the amendments made by this Act)

to any person or circumstance is held invalid, the constitutionality of

the remainder of this Act (including the amendments made by this Act)

and the applicability thereof to other persons and circumstances shall

not be affected.

SEC. 107. GAO STUDY.

(a) Study.--Not later than 36 months after the date of the

enactment of this Act, the Comptroller General of the United States

shall submit to Congress a report on pharmacy compounding and the

adequacy of State and Federal efforts to assure the safety of

compounded drugs.

(b) Contents.--The report required under this section shall

include--

(1) a review of pharmacy compounding in each State, and the

settings in which such compounding occurs;

(2) a review of the State laws and policies governing pharmacy

compounding, including enforcement of State laws and policies;

(3) an assessment of the available tools to permit purchasers

of compounded drugs to determine the safety and quality of such

drugs;

(4) an evaluation of the effectiveness of the communication

among States and between States and the Food and Drug

Administration regarding compounding; and

(5) an evaluation of the Food and Drug Administration's

implementation of sections 503A and 503B of the Federal Food, Drug,

and Cosmetic Act.