Strategies and Stories, a free online program designed to support law students with stress-reduction strategies before taking the California Bar Exam, has helped over 1,000 applicants to achieve a passing score over the last six years. That’s the conclusion of a study presented to the State Bar’s Committee of Bar Examiners Friday by partner firm The Equity Accelerator (EA)
You just read:
State Bar Free Online Stress Reduction Program Increases Bar Scores, Helps Over 1,000 Applicants Pass
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.