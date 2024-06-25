Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,963 in the last 365 days.

State Bar Free Online Stress Reduction Program Increases Bar Scores, Helps Over 1,000 Applicants Pass

Strategies and Stories, a free online program designed to support law students with stress-reduction strategies before taking the California Bar Exam, has helped over 1,000 applicants to achieve a passing score over the last six years. That’s the conclusion of a study presented to the State Bar’s Committee of Bar Examiners Friday by partner firm The Equity Accelerator (EA)

You just read:

State Bar Free Online Stress Reduction Program Increases Bar Scores, Helps Over 1,000 Applicants Pass

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more