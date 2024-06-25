Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,963 in the last 365 days.

UC Davis Names Next Law School Dean

(Subscription required) Jessica Berg, who has served as one of the two co-deans at Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland, Ohio, was tapped to fill the vacancy of Kevin R. Johnson, who will step down next month after 16 years of leadership, UC Davis Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Mary Croughan announced in a statement.

You just read:

UC Davis Names Next Law School Dean

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more