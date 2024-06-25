LGI Homes Recognized in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGHI) has been recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work For according to U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice. Based on attributes including quality of pay, stability, and comfort, LGI Homes was identified as one of the Best Companies to Work For in the Construction industry and in the South Region of the United States.

“I am incredibly proud that U.S. News & World Report has again recognized us as one of the Best Companies to Work For,” said Eric Lipar, Chairman and CEO of LGI Homes. “This achievement reflects our commitment to fostering a positive workplace where our team members excel in delivering the highest quality homes and an exceptional customer experience. It's a testament to the dedication of every individual at LGI Homes to helping customers achieve the dream of homeownership.”

U.S. News’ ratings reflect the evolving sentiments that factor into employee decision making when choosing the “best” company to work for. The ratings then analyze that sentiment against other factors, including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

“Choosing a company to establish yourself or take the next steps in your career is a critical decision for anyone,” said U.S. News Vice President, Careers, Carly Chase. “The 2024-2025 list includes companies that received high scores on multiple metrics that make up a positive work environment and everyday employee experience.”

This year, the ratings expanded to encompass 549 companies across the overall best company list, 24 industry lists and four regional lists. To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list, U.S. News only considered companies that were a part of the Russell 3000 index as of June 2023 and had more than 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020-2023. The methodology, developed with the support of a panel of six experts, also factors in data, including employee sentiment, gathered from U.S. News partners Revelio Labs , Good Jobs First, and QUODD.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction, and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 70,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

