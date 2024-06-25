Base Carbon Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

TORONTO, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Carbon Inc. (Cboe CA: BCBN) (OTCQX: BCBNF) with operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Base Carbon Capital Partners Corp. (together, with affiliates, “Base Carbon”, or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting (the “Meeting”).



A total of 67,395,288 common shares, representing 56.234% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the Meeting. Five (5) directors were elected to the Company’s board for the ensuing year. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted in person and by proxy:

Director Nominee # of Votes in Favour % of Votes in Favour # of Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Catherine Flax 63,552,577 98.685% 847,039 1.315% Margot Naudie 61,818,378 95.992% 2,581,238 4.008% Bruce Tozer 63,552,588 98.685% 847,028 1.315% Michael Costa 64,278,048 99.811% 121,568 0.189% Andrew Fedak 64,314,945 99.869% 84,671 0.131%



Shareholders voted in favour of appointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration:

# of Votes in Favour % of Votes in Favour # of Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld 66,872,709 99.225% 522,579 0.775%



Shareholders also voted in favor of an ordinary resolution to approve, ratify and confirm the amended and restated equity incentive plan (the “Equity Incentive Plan”) and the unallocated shares underlying awards under the Equity Incentive Plan, the full text of which is set out in the information circular prepared for the Meeting.

# of Votes in Favour % of Votes in Favour # of Votes Against % of Votes Against 63,248,373 98.212% 1,151,243 1.788%



For more information refer to the management information circular dated May 10, 2024, available on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon is a financier of projects involved primarily in the global voluntary carbon markets. We endeavor to be the preferred carbon project partner in providing capital and management resources to carbon removal and abatement projects globally and, where appropriate, will utilize technologies within the evolving environmental industries to enhance efficiencies, commercial credibility, and trading transparency. For more information, please visit www.basecarbon.com.

