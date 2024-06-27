93-year-old Veteran's Debut Book Signing

93-year-old Korean War Veteran Chuck Roeth Photo of Margaret Roeth Image of Little Girl Holding a Copy of Mr. Deedle's Tree House

Chuck Roeth to Debut Mister Deedle's Tree House During July 12th ArtWalk at Mix It Up Gift

Publishing Mister Deedle's Tree House was a labor of love, honoring my mother’s incredible talent and passion for storytelling.” — Chuck Roeth

COEUR D'ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 93-year-old Korean Veteran Chuck Roeth long held the vision of seeing his mother’s dream of becoming a published author come true. His mother, the late Margaret Morrison Roeth, was an exceptional artist and the story she wrote takes us back to a gentler time.

Mister Deedle's Tree House is a delightful and whimsical story that invites readers into the magical world of Mister Deedle. The adventures in his extraordinary tree house captivate the imagination. This charming book’s engaging storytelling and enchanting illustrations celebrate the joys of childhood, friendship, and creativity. It’s a perfect read for children and a nostalgic journey for adults.

Margaret wrote and illustrated Mister Deedle's Tree House in 1948, and Chuck ensured its publication in April of 2024.

"I just wanted to make sure it got published while I could," said Roeth.

Chuck’s debut book signing for his mother’s beloved children's book, Mister Deedle's Tree House will be held at Mix It Up Gift during the July 12th ArtWalk from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

July 12, 2024

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Mix It Up Gift

513 E. Sherman Avenue

Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

“Publishing Mister Deedle's Tree House was a labor of love, honoring my mother’s incredible talent and passion for storytelling,” said Roeth. “I’m thrilled to share her work with the community and keep her legacy alive through this book.”

The book signing at Mix It Up Gift promises to be an exciting event, with Roeth available to sign copies of his mother’s book and engage with attendees. This signing is a unique opportunity to also meet the publisher, get personalized copies of the book, and participate in a community celebration of the arts during the ArtWalk.

To learn more about Mister Deedle's Tree House, please visit the publisher’s website, or to contact Chuck Roeth for interviews and appearances, please contact Chrissy Bernal at chrissy@beabetterbrand.com.