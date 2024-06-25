Submit Release
FLINT Announces Voting Results from Shareholders’ Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLINT Corp. (“FLINT”) (TSX: FLNT) is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of common shares ("Common Shares") held earlier today were approved. A total of 25,160,259 Common Shares, representing approximately 22.87% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, were represented at the Meeting.

All of the nominees listed in FLINT's management information circular dated May 10, 2024 (the “Information Circular”) were elected as directors of FLINT to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote were:

    Votes For   Votes Witheld
Nominee   #   %   #   %
Barry Card   24,347,143   97.20   702,256   2.80
H. Fraser Clarke   24,346,744   97.19   702,655   2.81
Katrisha Gibson   24,331,167   97.13   718,232   2.87
Karl Johannson   24,347,153   97.20   702,246   2.80
Dean T. MacDonald   24,346,754   97.19   702,645   2.81
Sean D. McMaster   24,347,153   97.20   702,246   2.80
                 

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as FLINT’s auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The result of the vote was:

Votes For   Votes Witheld
#   %   #   %
25,129,434   99.88   30,825   0.12
             

The ordinary resolution to approve an amendment of FLINT’s by-laws to reduce the quorum for a meeting of shareholders such that two persons present in person or by proxy at the meeting and holding shares representing 15% (rather than 25%) of the votes entitled to be cast at the meeting shall constitute a quorum, as more particularly described in the Information Circular under “Particulars of the Matters to be Acted Upon – Amendment of By-Laws”, was approved. The result of the vote was:

Votes For   Votes Against
#   %   #   %
23,506,983   93.84   1,542,416   6.16
             

About FLINT Corp.

With a legacy of excellence and experience stretching back more than 100 years, FLINT provides solutions for the Energy and Industrial markets including: Oil & Gas (upstream, midstream and downstream), Petrochemical, Mining, Power, Agriculture, Forestry, Infrastructure and Water Treatment. With offices strategically located across Canada and a dedicated workforce, we provide maintenance, turnaround, construction, wear technology and environmental services that help our customers bring their resources to our world. For more information about FLINT, please visit www.flintcorp.com or contact:

Barry Card
Chief Executive Officer
FLINT Corp.

(587) 318-0997
investorrelations@flintcorp.com 		Jennifer Stubbs
Chief Financial Officer
FLINT Corp.

