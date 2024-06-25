Submit Release
Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for May 2024

MCLEAN, Va., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today posted to its website its Monthly Volume Summary for May 2024, which provides information on Freddie Mac’s mortgage-related portfolios, securities issuance, risk management, delinquencies, debt activities and other investments.

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | LinkedIn | Facebook| X | Instagram | YouTube

