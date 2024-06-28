Pronunciator's Language Expertise Joins the Brainfuse Learning Network
Brainfuse partners with Pronunciator to offer vast language courses, citizenship prep & more to learners.
Brainfuse's partnership with Pronunciator advances our vision of making education accessible to everyone.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brainfuse Learning Network, a leading provider of online learning solutions for libraries and educational institutions, has announced a new partnership with Pronunciator, a comprehensive language learning platform. This partnership will integrate a vast library of language courses, citizenship preparation resources, and innovative learning tools into Brainfuse's extensive suite of online resources.
— Francesco Lecciso, co-CEO Brainfuse
Pronunciator offers an unparalleled language learning experience with features like:
- Unmatched Selection: Learn from over 315 languages, with instruction available in 144 home languages.
- Mastery-focused Approach: Perfect your pronunciation with real-time analysis and in-depth grammar explanations.
- Adaptive Learning: Personalized lessons and assessments ensure you learn at your own pace and track your progress effectively.
- Citizenship Preparation: Prepare for U.S. and Canadian citizenship exams with dedicated prep courses.
- Engaging Activities: Feature-length movies, interactive exercises, and 30+ drill and quiz types keep learning fun and effective.
“We are excited to welcome Pronunciator to the Brainfuse Learning Network,” said Francesco Lecciso, Co-CEO of Brainfuse. “This partnership advances our vision of making education accessible to everyone. By integrating Pronunciator’s innovative language learning tools, we enable learners of all ages and backgrounds to experience the thrill of mastering a new language."
Benefits for Libraries and Their Patrons:
- Inclusive Language Learning: Pronunciator caters to a diverse population with instruction in 144 languages, as well as ESL/ELL/ESOL resources and citizenship preparation courses.
- World-Class Resources: Libraries can offer their patrons the most comprehensive language learning platform.
- Improved Learning Outcomes: Pronunciator's personalized approach and focus on mastery ensure patrons achieve their language learning goals.
"At Pronunciator, our mission is to bridge cultures and enhance communication through world-class language instruction. Partnering with Brainfuse allows us to expand our reach and impact, empowering learners everywhere with the tools they need to succeed in language mastery and beyond." – Robert Savage, Managing Member of Pronunciator.
About Brainfuse Learning Network
The Brainfuse Learning Network is an innovative platform uniting top educational providers around a shared vision: delivering comprehensive, on-demand learning. This dynamic network is a single source for academic support, personal enrichment, and career services.
About Pronunciator
Pronunciator, produced by Pronunciator LLC, offers the most extensive language library available, featuring 315 world languages and instruction in 144 native languages.
Dive deep with six million hours of audio lessons, text and audio chat features, and daily personalized learning. Deepen your knowledge with dedicated grammar compendiums that feature 5,000 topics and real-life examples for crystal-clear understanding.
