Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,962 in the last 365 days.

Fennec Announces Results of Annual Meeting

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FENC) (TSX:FRX) today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 29, 2024 (the “Circular”) for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in New York, New York on June 25, 2024.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld
Dr. Khalid Islam 10,100,238 96.45% 371,270 3.54%
Mr. Chris A. Rallis 9,688,517 92.52% 782,991 7.47%
Mr. Marco Brughera 9,801,305 93.59% 670,203 6.40%
Dr. Jodi Cook 8,991,182 85.86% 1,480,326 14.14%
Mr. Rostislav Raykov 9,859,679 94.15% 611,829 5.84%


Shareholders voted 97.96% in favour of appointing Haskell & White LLP as auditors and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor remuneration, 93.87% in favour of the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers.

For further information, please contact:

Rosty Raykov
Chief Executive Officer
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.
T: (919) 636-5144


Primary Logo

You just read:

Fennec Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more