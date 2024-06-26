Produce Packaging Market Size Share, Growth Trends & Future Scope Report is Expected to Hit USD 50.52 Billion by 2031
The Produce Packaging Market is expected to hit USD 50.52 billion by 2031, driven by surging convenience food demand.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Produce Packaging Market Scope according to a report by SNS Insider, was valued at USD 34.45 billion in 2023. This market is projected to reach a value of USD 50.52 billion by 2031, reflecting a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.
The Produce Packaging Market is booming driven by, packaging extending shelf life through proper air circulation, crucial for the burgeoning global trade in fruits and vegetables like the US's $7.2 billion in fresh produce exports. Consumer preferences for convenience are also a growth engine, with pre-cut and ready-to-eat options relying on packaging for protection and presentation. This aligns with the rise of health-conscious consumers seeking the perceived benefits of fruits and vegetables.
Sustainability concerns and plastic bans are pushing the market towards eco-friendly solutions like paper and cardboard. Innovation is another key player, with researchers constantly developing new packaging materials and technologies to extend shelf life, enhance aesthetics, and empower consumers with vital information. Overall, the Produce Packaging Market is well-positioned for continued growth by adapting to consumer needs and prioritizing sustainability.
Segment Analysis
By Type: Corrugated boxes lead in the type segment, holding a dominant 40% share and poised for continued growth. Their popularity stems from being a win-win for both producers and consumers: affordability, eco-friendly credentials, extensive customization options, and essential protection for delicate fruits and vegetables.
- Trays
- Corrugates Boxes
- Bags and liners
- Plastic Containers
By Application: The health-conscious movement and surging fresh produce demand are fueling the Produce Packaging Market. Eye-catching packaging for pre-cut options is a hit with local vendors and stores, making fruit packaging a revenue leader. The online grocery boom, especially in emerging economies like India, adds another layer of growth by demanding innovative and effective solutions for produce packaging.
- Fruits
- Vegetables
- Food Grains
By End User: Retail stores, projected to account for nearly 50% of all revenue. Recognizing this power, stores are prioritizing better packaging to extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables. This focus on superior packaging by retailers is expected to be a key driver of overall market growth.
- Growers/Shippers
- Re Packers
- Retail Stores
Recent Developments
- Bacardi, a leading alcohol brand, took a major leap towards sustainability in October 2023 by launching the world's first 100% biodegradable and plant-based liquor bottle. This eco-friendly innovation aims to eliminate a staggering 3,000 tons of plastic waste annually.
- A significant advancement in food monitoring technology arrived in October 2023. Researchers at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, USA, have developed a new device called the "desiccant-based triboelectric nanogenerator" (D-TENG). This innovative device goes beyond temperature monitoring, offering real-time tracking of moisture levels and even detecting pathogens in perishable food items during transport.
Major Market Key Players:
Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith Plc, Bemis Company, Amcor Limited, International Paper Inc, Mondi Group Plc, Pactiv LLC, Sonoco Products Company, Packaging Corporation of America
Vegan Surge in Asia Pacific: Sustainable Packaging Solutions for a Plant-Based Future
India's agricultural surge is a key driver behind Asia Pacific's dominance in the Produce Packaging Market. As the world's second-largest producer of fruits and vegetables, India's prospering food processing industry, backed by government investment, creates a strong demand for innovative packaging solutions. This solidifies India's dominance in South Asia's produce packaging market. Furthermore, India's growing health awareness and rising disposable income are driving the popularity of vegan and organic food options, further propelling sales of sustainable packaging solutions for this expanding market segment.
North America trails closely behind Asia Pacific as a powerhouse in the Produce Packaging Market. Here, the market flourishes on a surge in fresh produce consumption and a focus on cost-effective packaging solutions. The US Department of Agriculture underscores this trend, highlighting a significant rise in American fruit and vegetable consumption, particularly during the pandemic. With over 60% of Americans enjoying fresh produce, the rise of online grocery shopping is driving demand for innovative packaging solutions.
Key Takeaways
- Consumers are increasingly opting for pre-cut and ready-to-eat options, driving the need for innovative and protective packaging.
- Rising health consciousness fuels demand for fresh fruits and vegetables, and attractive packaging helps promote these products.
- Continuous development of new packaging materials and technologies enhances shelf life, aesthetics, and consumer information.
- North America is a strong contender with a focus on cost-effective packaging solutions and rising fresh produce consumption.
