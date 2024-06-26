Linerless Labels Market Size Share Growth, Future Scope to Reach USD 2.87 Billion by 2031
Linerless Labels Market to Reach USD 2.87 Billion by 2031, Driven by Stringent Labeling RegulationsAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Linerless Labels Market Trends is poised for steady growth, according to the SNS Insider report. Valued at USD 1.95 billion in 2023, the market is forecast to reach USD 2.87 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.95%.
The Linerless Labels Market is exploding due to its powerful value proposition. Eco-conscious consumers and regulations are pushing demand for reduced waste, which linerless labels deliver by eliminating liner materials. They also offer significant cost savings with fewer roll changes and less material. But the benefits go beyond savings faster labeling, improved print quality, and greater operational efficiency make them a game-changer. Additionally, stricter labeling regulations promoting product safety favor linerless options. On the branding side, their design flexibility allows businesses to create unique labels that grab attention on crowded shelves. Finally, the ability to integrate with smart technologies like RFID and QR codes unlocks a future of product tracking, targeted marketing, and enhanced customer engagement a resource for industries like food, logistics, and retail.
Segment Analysis
By Composition: Adhesives are poised to become the dominant player in the Linerless Labels Market by 2031, fueled by the surge in urbanization. This growth is directly linked to the crucial role adhesives play in linerless label functionality. They must strike a delicate balance: strong enough for secure adhesion to various products, yet removable in certain situations without leaving any unwanted residue.
- Adhesive
- Facestock
- Topcoat
By Product: The most popular type of linerless label uses variable information printing. These versatile labels, crafted from paper or film, are widely used across industries due to their eco-friendly nature, efficiency, and durability. This combination makes VIP labels the perfect fit for applications in weigh scale systems, warehousing, transportation, and point-of-sale solutions.
- Variable Imaged
- Primary
By Printing Ink: UV-curable inks hold dominant position for now, offering speedy drying times and versatility across materials. However, water-based inks are making a splash due to their eco-friendly nature. While UV inks excel in fast printing and adhesion for rapid production, water-based inks are poised to become a major player by 2031, appealing to companies prioritizing sustainability.
- UV Curable
- Water-Based
- Solvent-Based
- Others
By Adhesion: The linerless label market is experiencing a boom, with removable labels leading the charge 46.7% market share in 2023. This consumer preference for convenience is evident in the popularity of these versatile labels. Their easy-to-remove adhesive makes them ideal for a wide range of applications, offering both convenience and flexibility with residue-free removal.
- Removable
- Permanent
- Repositionable
By End Use: Fueled by busy lifestyles and the grab-and-go food culture, the food industry is projected to be the top user of linerless labels. These labels perfectly align with this trend they minimize waste, streamline labeling for faster production, and still provide essential information like expiry dates and nutrition content on fresh produce, meat, seafood, and packaged meals.
- Food & Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Retail
- Logistics
- Others
Recent Developments in Linerless Labels Market
- At Labelexpo 2024, Avery Dennison turned heads with their innovative decorative linerless label technology. This marks their bold entrance into transforming the pressure-sensitive label market. Leveraging the expertise and technology gained from their March 2023 acquisition of Catchpoint, and with industry leader Wayne Middleton spearheading commercialization, Avery Dennison is poised to disrupt the industry.
- In September 2023, at a labeling industry trade show, Ravenwood showcased two innovative machines designed to apply linerless labels. One of the highlights was the Nobac 1500, a cost-effective option that can directly apply labels to MAP trays.
Major Market Key Players:
Coveris, Avery Dennison Corporation, Hub Labels, 3M Company, General Data Company Inc, Cenveo Corporation, Reflex Labels, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, CCL Industries Inc, Gipako
Asia Pacific Leads the Pack, India Emerges as a Digital Frontrunner
Linerless labels are experiencing a global surge, with Asia Pacific at the lead. This growth is fueled by a booming retail and e-commerce scene, strong sustainability efforts, and countries like China and India embracing the technology's cost-effectiveness, waste reduction, and versatility.
North America and Europe, driven by similar environmental concerns, regulations, and operational benefits. Notably, India is setting itself apart as a leader in linerless label innovation. Backed by a commitment to eco-friendly practices, growing consumer awareness, and a proactive approach to digital integration, India’s linerless label market is poised to revolutionize packaging, shaping a future that's sustainable, adaptable, and greener.
Key Takeaways
- Growing consumer and regulatory focus on sustainability is fueling demand for linerless labels, which eliminate waste associated with traditional liner materials.
- Stricter labeling regulations promoting product safety favor linerless options.
- Asia Pacific leads the market due to a booming retail/e-commerce sector, strong sustainability efforts, and cost-effectiveness of linerless labels.
- India is emerging as a key player due to its commitment to sustainability, growing consumer awareness, and proactive approach to digital integration of linerless labels with technologies like QR codes and RFID.
