RELEASE: Empowering Consumers: Accessing Affordable Electric Utility Solutions

June 25, 2024

Empowering Consumers: Accessing Affordable Electric Utility Solutions

HONOLULU — With summer season in full swing, Hawaiʻi residents face the dual challenges of rising temperatures and increasing electricity bills. The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Division of Consumer Advocacy (DCA) highlights vital information assisting utility customers with access to bill assistance programs and ways to implement lasting affordability solutions.

“In the face of summer’s heat and the resulting surge in utility bills, it’s crucial for residents to know that household assistance programs are available,” said Executive Director of the Division of Consumer Advocacy Michael Angelo. “Our goal is to empower consumers with knowledge and resources to help them navigate challenging economic situations and access means to permanently decrease their utility bills.”

Applications for the Hawai‘i Home Energy Assistance Program (H-HEAP) are due June 28, 2024. H-HEAP is a federal program designed to help families keep their utilities on, especially those households that are most vulnerable, such as the elderly, the disabled, and households with young children. H-HEAP assists households by providing a one-time payment toward their electric or gas bill.

H-HEAP applications are only accepted annually in June and consumers who miss the application window will have to wait to apply next year. Learn more and apply at https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/billing-and-payment/payment-assistance/low-income-programs/h-heap.

Other utility bill assistance and affordability solutions include:

Hawai‘i Energy – Efficiency Tips and Rebate Programs: Consumers can discover long-term solutions via energy efficiency tips and strategies to permanently reduce utility bills. Hawai‘i Energy also offers cash rebates that assist in investing in energy-efficient equipment for homes.

Learn more at https://hawaiienergy.com/for-homes/tips-to-save-energy/

Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) – Save Energy and Money: HECO’s website provides household tips and resources, an Energy Consumption Calculator, Energy Savings Toolkit, and details on the Shift and Save Program. An online tool called the “My Energy Use” portal, allows customers to view their energy use. If an advanced meter has recently been installed, it can help better manage energy use and electric bills on a daily basis.

Save Energy and Money: https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/products-and-services/save-energy-and-money.

Energy Use Portal: https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/clean-energy-hawaii/grid-modernization-technologies/advanced-meters/my-energy-use-portal.

Hawaiian Electric Company – Shift and Save Program: Time-of-Use (TOU) rates enables customers to save money if energy use is shifted away from the high-demand evening and overnight hours that are at a higher kWh rate. The new pilot program for TOU rates started on Feb. 1, 2024, with randomly selected customers.

Learn more at https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/products-and-services/save-energy-and-money/shift-and-save.

Hawaiian Electric Company – Payment Arrangements: HECO offers flexible payment arrangements to support consumers in managing payments on their electricity bills.

Learn more at https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/billing-and-payment/payment-assistance/payment-arrangement-options.

Hawaiian Electric Company – Special Medical Needs Rate Program (SMNP): Qualifying customers with special medical needs can benefit from a $0.04 per kWh discount on the first 500 kilowatt-hours in any month, with a maximum savings of $20 in a given month. The program is currently fully subscribed. However, qualifying customers are waitlisted for the SMP rate and are coded as ‘Life Support’ and receive special consideration if a billing issue arises.

Learn more at https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/billing-and-payment/payment-assistance/special-medical-needs.

For more information on the programs and how to access them, consumers can visit each program’s website or call the company directly.

The Division of Consumer Advocacy does not endorse any specific program but serves as an information source for consumers seeking information on available assistance. It’s important to note that the status of these programs, including available funds, and eligibility requirements are subject to change without notice.

