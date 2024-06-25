Pittsfield Route 100 Road Closure
VT Route 100 in Pittsfield is closed in the between 1835 VT Route 100 and 4070 VT Route 100 due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
