Construction Tapes Market Trends, Growth, and Forecast Future Scope Report to Reach USD 4.34 billion by 2031
Construction Tapes Market is on track to reach USD 4.34 billion by 2031, driven by green building and eco-friendly tape trends.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Construction Tapes Industry valued at USD 3.02 billion in 2023, is forecast to reach USD 4.34 billion by 2031. This translates to a steady growth rate of 4.64% annually, according to the SNS Insider report.
The construction tape market is booming, driven by its versatility across residential, commercial, and industrial projects from affixing doors and windows to trims and furniture. This growth is further fueled by rapid urbanization 7.7 million people moving to cities daily and economic development leading to a surge in construction activity. Stringent building codes in urban areas create demand for specialized tapes meeting safety and compliance needs.
Additionally, the market is expected to benefit by rising infrastructure projects due to significant government investments. Green building practices emphasizing eco-friendly materials are another key driver, with eco-friendly tapes playing an increasing role in sealing and insulation for improved building energy efficiency. Fire-resistant tapes are also gaining traction due to stricter building codes and growing fire safety awareness. E-commerce is fueling the popularity of DIY and home improvement projects, prompting manufacturers to develop user-friendly tapes specifically designed for clean lines and easy application in painting and masking tasks. Anti-friction tapes for enhanced traction on slippery surfaces and the introduction of new technologies for stronger adhesives and specialized tapes further expand the market's potential.
Segment Analysis
By Backing Material: The segment experiencing the strongest surge is polyethylene terephthalate (PET), due to its superior strength, durability, and adhesion perfect for heavy-duty construction applications. This advantage extends to the backing material as well, with PET gaining significant traction in the construction tape market for its exceptional strength and long-lasting performance.
By Product: Double-sided tapes holds dominance in the product segment of construction tape market, particularly in Europe and North America. Their growing popularity stems from their versatility in bonding trims, windows, doors, and even glass elements within buildings. Duct tape, another key player, remains vital for its insulating and protective properties, especially in HVAC applications.
By Function: Bonding takes the lead in the function segment by revenue. This dominance is driven by their ability to provide reliable adhesion between various building materials, making them ideal for tasks like uniting panels, boards, and other structural elements within a building.
By Distribution Channel: Major players in the construction tape market leverage a robust two-pronged distribution strategy, direct sales and third-party channels. Established companies in developed countries like the US, Germany, and the UK capitalize on their well-established distribution networks to prioritize direct sales. This dominant approach utilizes a network of designated distributors to ensure efficient delivery directly to customers, contributing to higher sales volume compared to third-party channels.
By End Use: Residential construction takes lead in the end use segment, driven by its heavy reliance on tapes for bonding and protection. This segment flourishes due to rising disposable incomes, adoption of new products, and evolving lifestyles that favor frequent home renovations.
By Application: Walls and ceilings are the leader of construction tape usage. This dominance stems from the tape's versatility in both temporary and permanent mounting scenarios. Notably, the Asia Pacific region is poised for a significant surge in wall and ceiling applications, fueled by evolving consumer preferences in building practices.
Recent Developments
- To address the housing shortage, Johnson announced a regulatory reform plan in April 2024, targeting faster construction timelines.
- The construction tape industry witnessed a significant shakeup in March 2023 with the acquisition of Bron Tapes, a major distributor and converter of construction tapes, by Rotunda Capital Partners, a private investment firm.
Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific region, pioneered by India's economic growth and its increasing adoption of sustainable building practices, is forecast to be the dominant player in the global construction tape market. This dominance is fueled by, including rapid urbanization, large-scale industrialization, and a significant surge in infrastructure development projects across the region. India, in particular, is witnessing a construction boom, and with it, a growing demand for specialized construction tapes that meet the requirements of eco-friendly building practices.
North America remains a powerhouse in the construction tape market. This strength is fueled by, population surges, accelerating urbanization, and a rising need for housing and infrastructure projects. These factors are expected to contribute to a steady and significant increase in demand for construction tapes across North America in the coming years. The Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) emphasizes the construction industry's vital role in the U.S. economy, lending further credence to the projected rise in demand for construction tapes across the region.
Major Market Key Players:
3M Company, Tesa SE, Scapa Group plc, Berry Global Inc, Spartan Paperboard, Avery Dennison Corporation, DuPont, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation, Lintec Corporation, San Deigo Paper Box Company
Key Takeaways
- The flourishing green building movement is driving a surge in demand for eco-friendly construction tapes.
- E-commerce is boosting DIY and home improvement projects, increasing demand for user-friendly tapes.
- Direct sales through established distributors are dominant, offering higher sales volume.
- Asia Pacific, forecasted to be the dominant player driven by India's economic growth and green building practices, along with rapid urbanization and infrastructure development.
