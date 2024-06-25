Quoin Pharmaceuticals to Sponsor the Foundation for Ichthyosis & Related Skin Types (FIRST) 2024 National Conference

ASHBURN, Va., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the “Company” or “Quoin”), a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, today announces that it will be a Bronze Sponsor for the Foundation for Ichthyosis & Related Skin Types (FIRST) 2024 national conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico from June 28-30, 2024.



The three-day premier event is held every two years with the aim of connecting individuals seeking information about ichthyosis and other skin disorders. It brings together members of the Foundation and their families to meet and network with other affected individuals, and consult with leading medical experts.

Quoin COO, Denise Carter, said, “Quoin is very proud to be a sponsor of the 2024 FIRST national conference and honored to be a member of this network supporting individuals and families living with rare diseases. As we have learned from our interactions with this community, “Rare diseases are only rare if you don’t live with one™”. Raising awareness for these diseases, supporting the patients and families, and funding development for products to treat these underserved, unmet needs are all key priorities for Quoin. That is why we are fully dedicated to delivering a safe and effective treatment for Netherton Syndrome as expeditiously as possible.”

Quoin is a Bronze Sponsor of the FIRST 2024 national conference, and will sponsor the conference’s celebration dinner, which will be held on June 29, 2024.

Quoin is conducting two ongoing clinical trials evaluating QRX003, a topical lotion, for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome. For more information about the trials, please visit: https://www.nethertonsyndromeclinicaltrials.com/ .

About The Foundation for Ichthyosis & Related Skin Types, Inc.® (FIRST)

The Foundation for Ichthyosis & Related Skin Types, Inc.® (FIRST) is the only national non-profit foundation located in the United States dedicated to assisting families affected by ichthyosis. FIRST provides information on its website www.firstskinfoundation.org , printed publications, and a newsletter, Ichthyosis Focus. FIRST hosts a biennial national conference, and patient support forums which provide families the opportunity to create connections with each other and consult with leading medical experts.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises four products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa and others. For more information, visit: www.quoinpharma.com or LinkedIn for updates.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The Company cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs, or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the conference’s aim of connecting individuals seeking information about ichthyosis and other skin disorders, the Company delivering a safe and effective treatment for Netherton Syndrome as expeditiously as possible, and the Company’s four products in development collectively having the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company ability to deliver a safe and effective treatment for Netherton Syndrome, the preclinical and clinical studies of the Company’s product candidates may not be successful and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 that the Company filed with the SEC and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

