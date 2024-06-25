Join ACS Committees

Past experience serving as a member of one of ACS H.O.P.E’s subcommittees (Advocacy, Domestic, Education, or International) is preferred. Applicants must have experience in the global surgery/public health space, whether it be teaching, research, administration, advocacy, volunteering, or any combination of these activities. Applicants should have a programmatic mindset with the ability to both look closely at individual ACS H.O.P.E. programs and see the bigger picture of ACS H.O.P.E. in the global surgery space.