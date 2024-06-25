Michael Pariser Launches New Podcast After Hit Book
Author Dr. Michael Pariser launches "The Michael Pariser Audio Experience" following his majorly successful book, "No More Mr. Nice Guy: The Hero's Journey".
The book has a tremendously positive impact on young men. Within it lies a powerful message that helps young men pursue their goals with passion and courage. I hope to continue building on my work.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Pariser recently launched his new podcast, The Michael Pariser Audio Experience, which comes well after the publication of his hit book, No More Mr. Nice Guy, The Hero’s Journey, a guide that serves as a companion to Dr. Robert Glover’s No More Mr. Nice Guy, as well as a stand-alone manual, which takes the reader on a step-by-step journey of self-discovery.
Michael Pariser’s podcast, while not actively hosted, offers a compilation of the latest teachings and insights by Micahel Pariser himself. It serves as an all-in-one extension of his work over the past decades, showcasing recent interviews, audio snippets and highlights as well as the latest information and statistics pertaining to self-awareness, mental health and wellbeing, and more.
Dr. Michael Pariser says he’s excited for the future and is looking to reach more people with his teachings. In his book, one of the fundamental lessons he shared with audiences worldwide was that anybody can have rewarding relationships and life fuller and richer lives.
“I can see that the book has a tremendously positive impact on young men. Within it lies a powerful message that helps young men pursue their goals with passion and courage. I hope to continue building on my work,” says Pariser.
In the coming months, Michael Pariser plans to create course material through both written content and video, and make his course available to the public. As the world is inundated by online teaching providers, certificate courses and more, Michael Pariser says that we need to go back to some of the most fundamental teachings.
“Young men today can benefit from learning how to register and process their own emotions as well as how to build skills such as assertiveness, communication and boundary-setting,” says Pariser.
Pariser says that in addition to his new website launch and his podcast, that he intends for his courses to be short stand-alone pieces, easily consumable by a wide audience, but profoundly insightful and helpful.
Bold enough to transcend contemporary styles of teaching, Michael Pariser is focused on speaking to the pain points of young men and helping them overcome obstacles in their lives.
To learn more about Michael Pariser, you can visit his official website.
