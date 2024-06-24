When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: June 24, 2024 FDA Publish Date: June 25, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared hazelnut allergen Company Name: Feve Artisan Chocolatier and Dandelion Chocolate Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Feve Artisan Chocolatier x Dandelion Chocolate Product Description: Product Description Chocolate-covered cocoa nibs, 4 oz

6/24/2024, San Francisco, CA - Feve Artisan Chocolatier and Dandelion Chocolate are voluntarily recalling a single lot code of Feve Artisan Chocolatier x Dandelion Chocolate Chocolate-Covered Cocoa Nibs because the product may contain undeclared hazelnuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to hazelnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

This product is a collaboration between the two companies, produced by Feve Artisan Chocolatier using Dandelion Chocolate. It was sold by Dandelion at their retail stores (in San Francisco and Las Vegas) and via the Dandelion Chocolate website (dandelionchocolate.com).

This recalled product is identified in the images below, which include the following information:

Label: Feve Artisan Chocolatier x Dandelion Chocolate Chocolate-Covered Cocoa Nibs

Feve Artisan Chocolatier x Dandelion Chocolate Chocolate-Covered Cocoa Nibs Package Size: 4 oz.

4 oz. Batch Code: FNDHI4C4

FNDHI4C4 Expiration Date: 3/14/2025

3/14/2025 (identified by a small, white rectangular sticker on the bottom of the box)

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing hazelnuts was distributed in Chocolate-Covered Cocoa Nibs packaging that did not reveal the presence of this allergen. This issue was isolated to a single lot. No other lot codes, Feve Artisan Chocolatier, or Dandelion Chocolate products are included in this action. No illnesses have been reported.

Customers with a hazelnut allergy should dispose of any recalled products. Customers may call the contact number or email listed below with any questions.

Contact:

Dandelion Chocolate:

(415) 349-0942

info@dandelionchocolate.com

Media contact:

Jennifer Roy

Jennifer@dandelionchocolate.com