Ocean acidification: effects on sponges

This publication is one in a series on ocean acidification (OA). The series introduction, Ocean Acidification: An Introduction, contains information on the causes and chemistry of OA. Because OA is large-scale and complex, each publication in the series addresses a specific aspect of this issue. Florida, with an extensive coastline and deep cultural and economic ties to marine resources, will be directly affected by changes in seawater chemistry. Thus, each topic in the series also highlights information of specific relevance to Florida. While some of the chemistry can be a bit technical, the publications in the series should be accessible to the general public as well as interested specialists.

Introduction

Approximately 30% of the carbon dioxide (CO2) released into the atmosphere has been absorbed by the world’s oceans. As CO2 emissions increase due to human activi-ties, so does the amount absorbed by the oceans. Carbon dioxide gas lowers the pH of the ocean system. The gas chemically reacts with water (H2O) yielding carbonic acid (H2CO3). Breakdown of H2CO3 into bicarbonate ions (HCO3-) and hydrogen ions (H+) causes OA as increased H+ reduces seawater pH. A subject of particular interest is the effects of OA on marine species that are economically important (i.e., products for human use) and ecologically important (i.e., nutrient cycling, reef builders). Sponges are important in both ways. They are of some economic importance because of the sponge fishery, and they are of vital ecological importance. Sponges are stationary marine invertebrates that are essential reef-associated species. They provide shelter for fish and crustaceans in reef habitats and can also structure ecosystems through bioerosion (bio-logical processes that break down hard substrates), water filtration, and colonization of coral reefs. This publication considers the effects of OA on marine sponges, focusing on Florida’s coral reef

Donnarumma L. A., Henry J., Patterson J., Kreuger S., Krimsky. & Baker S., 2024. Ocean acidification: effects on sponges. UF/IFAS Electronic Data Information System 2024(3): FA263, 6/2024. doi: 10.32473/edis-fa263-2024. Article.

