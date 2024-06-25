Attorney General Bonta Warns Entities to Immediately Stop Performing Unlawful Ultrasounds

SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today sent cease and desist letters to two entities – Cali Choice and LivingHelp Center – regarding compliance with AB 1720 (Bauer-Kahan). This law requires ultrasound technology and similar devices to be used only in licensed facilities or used by licensed providers. In today’s letter, the Attorney General warned both entities that if they are noncompliant with AB 1720, they must immediately stop performing all ultrasounds.

This year, the DOJ launched an investigation regarding compliance with AB 1720, which went into effect on January 1, 2024. As part of its investigation, the DOJ issued investigative subpoenas to presumptively unlicensed clinics. To date, Cali Choice and LivingHelp Center failed to respond, and may be performing ultrasounds on pregnant people in violation of AB 1720.

“AB 1720 ensures that ultrasound medical procedures are administered by qualified healthcare professionals to provide accurate and safe assessment of both the mother and child,” said Attorney General Bonta. “It is incredibly alarming that both entities have not complied with our subpoenas to show they are not providing unlawful ultrasounds, which not only undermines the integrity of our healthcare system but also poses significant risks to the health and well-being of individuals who may be seeking support during pregnancy. Today’s cease and desist letters are a warning that we hope is heeded so that no further enforcement action becomes necessary.”

Some entities, sometimes referred to as Crisis Pregnancy Centers, or CPCs, attempt to use ultrasounds to discourage people facing unintended pregnancies from accessing abortion care. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), these entities “perform ultrasounds to emotionally manipulate and shame pregnant people under the guise of informing or diagnosing them.” ACOG also warns that CPCs use ultrasounds to create the false image that they are “legitimate” healthcare clinics that offer comprehensive and unbiased reproductive healthcare. The DOJ issued a consumer alert warning Californians that CPCs do not offer abortion or comprehensive reproductive care.

Copies of the cease-and-desist letters can be found here and here.