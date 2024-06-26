KEPA Announces the Introduction of MAGIKFLEX for Enhanced Comfort in Leather Belts
ITALY, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KEPA Srl is pleased to announce the launch of MAGIKFLEX, the new patent-pending protected system designed to improve comfort and functionality in belts. According to the company, MAGIKFLEX represents a significant advancement in the industry, offering a blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern technology.
Created by Sergio Ubbiali and Dario Rovaris, KEPA has a rich history spanning over 13 years, with its founders having accumulated more than three decades of experience in belt manufacturing. The company’s origins date back to the early 1990s, when Sergio and Dario began their careers in Dario’s father’s factory. There, they gained comprehensive experience in all facets of the business, from production and shipping to commercial and creative roles, which provided them with a deep understanding of the belt manufacturing process.
In 2011, the duo decided to establish KEPA, creating a team of interconnected companies to focus on the design, development, and production of high-quality leather belts. Their latest innovation, MAGIKFLEX, which began development at the end of 2022, addresses the growing demand for comfort and stretch in the fashion industry, particularly in textiles.
At its core, MAGIKFLEX combines the flexibility of an elastic textile braided belt with the durability and elegance of leather. This system is designed to adapt to the body’s shape during various activities, offering significant comfort and freedom of movement without compromising style or performance.
“MAGIKFLEX has been designed for versatile use, including everyday activities and specific sports that require the use of belts,” says Sergio Ubbiali. “Feedback from our testers indicates that the comfort and ease provided by MAGIKFLEX make it feel as though the belt isn’t even there.”
KEPA emphasizes quality in all aspects of production, partnering with Italian buckle manufacturers and using full-grain leathers primarily sourced from France and tanned in Tuscany. The leather undergoes a natural vegetable tanning process known for its durability and environmental friendliness.
Additionally, the belts feature a new hole system with seven holes spaced 2.0 cm apart for improved adjustability, maintaining both functionality and aesthetic appeal.
With the MAGIKFLEX system now with patent-pending in key markets, KEPA has also introduced RAVAROLO, the new belt line named after the area where their factory is located. Launched in early 2023, RAVAROLO embodies KEPA’s commitment to heritage and quality. The line includes various belt styles, such as the classic BECCACCIA, the casual CASSIE, and the sporty HEXAGON, designed to meet a wide range of fashion preferences.
For more information, please visit
www.kepa.it, IG kepa_leathergoods FB Kepa LINKEDIN kepa
www.ravarolo.com, IG ravarololeathergoods FB Ravarolo LINKEDIN ravarolo
www.magikflex.com, IG magikflex_accessories FB Magikflex LINKEDIN magikflex
About KEPA
KEPA’s commitment to leather craftsmanship has driven the company’s success for the past 30 years. The company has continually refined its techniques, maintaining an artisan approach while focusing on sustainability. KEPA’s versatile production capabilities allow for the creation of diverse belts and leather accessories, catering to different styles and functional needs, from sophisticated designs to practical options for various materials and applications.
Sergio Ubbiali
