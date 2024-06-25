Concessions International, LLC Opens Its First P.F. Chang's Location at SEA's N Concourse Mezzanine in Joint Venture with Grove Bay Concessions

Two minority-owned airport concessionaire companies announce operating the first P.F. Chang's location in the history of both companies under CI Grove Bay

SEATTLE, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta-based Concessions International, LLC (CI) along with Miami-based Grove Bay Concessions, two minority-owned airport concessionaire companies, announce operating the first P.F. Chang's location in the history of both companies under CI Grove Bay, their joint venture partnership. Today, they officially announced the grand opening of the popular Asian eatery at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) located in heart of the N Concourse, with exceptional views of the airfield and planes landing and departing. The P.F. Chang's first airport restaurant opened in 2013 at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The SEA location is P.F. Chang’s seventh domestic airport location (ATL, SLC, DCA, TPA, LAX, DTW and now SEA), and is the first location for both CI and Grove Bay. CI Grove Bay has hired and trained 100+ team members to staff P.F. Chang's at SEA.

The 5,879-square-foot restaurant brings convenient, craveable Asian cuisine to travelers on the go at SEA Airport. The menu includes signature P.F. Chang’s made-from-scratch dishes such as Chang’s Spicy Chicken, Mongolian Beef and Chang’s Lettuce Wraps as well as a refreshing cocktail menu and expanded beer list. Travelers can expect all the flavors, service and the well-known refined aesthetic of P.F. Chang’s at the SEA location, including a stunning 56-foot mural overlooking the entire N Concourse. Quality and speed are paramount, so the order to table time is reduced, and there will be an even quicker option in the grab-and-go area featuring a self-service kiosk for off the menu ordering convenience.

“The opening of our first P.F. Chang’s is another exciting milestone for our team and company at SEA,” said Donata Russell Ross, CI's president and CEO and majority partner in CI Grove Bay. “One year after opening the Central Terminal's marquee restaurant locations, Salty's at the SEA and BrewTop Social, we're now opening our first P.F. Chang's as the flagship restaurant of SEA's N Concourse. Helping to deliver the vision the Port of Seattle has for its dining customers has been one of the most rewarding experiences in our company's 45 year history. We will not only meet but we will exceed travelers’ expectations at SEA."

CI's relationship with SEA dates back to the early 1980's as an Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) partner and grew to a multi-national prime concessionaire in the mid 1990s. Over the years, CI has operated various food and beverage concessions in several locations throughout the airport.

“The much-anticipated addition of P.F. Chang’s brings our passengers an appetizing option that completes the arrival of new dining choices envisioned for the N Concourse,” said Khalia Moore, Senior Manager, Airport Dining and Retail at Port of Seattle. “Working in partnership with CI Grove Bay, we are excited to continue to evolve SEA's dining experiences with P.F. Chang’s beautiful design and delicious cuisine."

CI Grove Bay in partnership with Zebra Projects, a global design and architecture firm headquartered in London, England, has created a welcoming space that allows guests to enjoy P.F. Chang’s in a variety of ways, be that via the grab-and-go area, from the bar, in the lounge or in a traditional restaurant environment. The space allows customers to choose their dining environment while relaxing and enjoying a stunning view, or just grabbing a quick bite before getting on the plane.

“We are excited to expand our West Coast footprint with the opening of SEA's first P.F. Chang's,” said Rafik Farouk, Senior Director of Global Brands for P.F. Chang’s. "CI Grove Bay will ensure P.F. Chang's will deliver our best-in-class experiential dining for guests, whether they’re coming to, leaving from or passing through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. We can now give Pacific Northwest airport travelers the opportunity to enjoy the iconic taste of our signature dishes while also enjoying our unique ambiance with the backdrop of the airfield and exquisite mountain ranges."

“CI Grove Bay is honored to partner with P.F. Chang’s, a trusted, iconic brand known for consistently great food in an inspiring environment,” said Ignacio Garcia-Menocal, CEO and Co-founder of Grove Bay Concessions. "We are driven by our commitment to bringing exceptional dining experiences to travelers worldwide, and we know this partnership will do just that,” added Francesco Balli, CEO & Co-Founder of Grove Bay Concessions.

No matter where a traveler is going to or coming from, business trip or family vacation, P.F. Chang’s offers a small bite, hearty meal, and tasty option for everyone. Visit the menus for breakfast, lunch/dinner, and beverages.

MORE PHOTOS of P.F. Chang's can be found here. Photo Credit: Majors Creative

About Concessions International, LLC

Built on a foundation of integrity, hard work, respect, and an unparalleled legacy of serving excellence, family-owned and operated Concessions International, LLC (CI) offers 45 years of exceptional experiences and proven food and beverage concessions performance in some of the busiest airports across the United States and in the Virgin Islands. As a dynamic food and beverage operator, we serve more than 30 national, regional and proprietary brands, including quick service, casual dining, bars, delis, snack, and cafe concessions at nearly 40 locations in 8 airports. Visit www.cintl.com for more information about CI.

Grove Bay Concessions

Founded in 2013, Grove Bay Concessions is a Miami-based airport concessions operator, voted one of South Florida Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. Grove Bay is led by three partners, Co-Founders/CEOs Francesco Balli and Ignacio Garcia-Menocal and COO Eddie Acevedo, who bring decades of combined hospitality experience. Grove Bay has operations in Miami International Airport, Seattle International Airport, Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Rhode Island TF Green International Airport. Grove Bay stays true to its chef driven approach as it partners with local North Carolina chefs like five-time James Beard semi-finalist Chef Scott Crawford and two-time James Beard semi-finalist Chef Oscar Diaz. Most recently, Grove Bay partnered with Chef Bobby Flay to bring Bobby’s Burgers to RDU. At the same time, Grove Bay operates well-known national brands such as Burger King and Dunkin.

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique flavor exploration, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, a wok-fired lunch bowl, or a celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram@pfchangs.

About Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Operated by the Port of Seattle, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) serves the people of the Pacific Northwest with essential services, access to hundreds of domestic and global destinations, and economic activity that supports tens of thousands of jobs and produces $20 billion in economic activity. In 2023, for the second year in a row, SEA earned the travel industry’s prestigious 4-Star Skytrax Airport Rating and designation as Best Airport in North America, focused on customer-centered travel with better services, facilities, and amenities. SEA totaled over 50.8 million passengers in 2023 – down just 1.8% from 2019 – with a forecast to exceed pre-pandemic traveler volumes in 2024. Thirty-five airlines served 93 nonstop domestic and 30 international destinations including Canada, Mexico, and seasonal operations. For more information about our U.S. Top 12 airport, visit www.flysea.org and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Every day. Elevate.

