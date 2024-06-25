Award-winning Author Vera Richard Harris announces the release of her new book, 'The Butterfly Field'

The Butterfly Field Vera Harris at the PenCraft Book Awards in Las Vegas Vera Harris with other winners at the Las Vegas PenCraft Book Award Ceremony 2024

Harris's book, "The Butterfly Field," teaches children how to interact with peers who look different from them and how baseball is a sport everyone can enjoy!

That many of us can identify being left off of a team or not being allowed to play with others. Yet, the book shows kids, parents, and teachers how to be inclusive..” — Amazon reviewer