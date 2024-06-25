Award-winning Author Vera Richard Harris announces the release of her new book, 'The Butterfly Field'
Harris's book, "The Butterfly Field," teaches children how to interact with peers who look different from them and how baseball is a sport everyone can enjoy!
That many of us can identify being left off of a team or not being allowed to play with others. Yet, the book shows kids, parents, and teachers how to be inclusive..”FORNEY, TX, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Vera Richard Harris is thrilled to announce the release of her new book, "The Butterfly Field." Vera aims to create enchanting children's books that captivate young readers every time they open one of her books. "The Butterfly Field" is ideal for emerging, beginner, and transitional readers.
If you love baseball and the enchanting sight of butterflies, this book will be a delightful addition to your home or school library. It also offers valuable insights into how butterflies get their vibrant colors.
One of the key lessons in "The Butterfly Field" is teaching children how to interact with peers who may look different from them. They might also discover that baseball is a sport everyone can enjoy!
Author Vera Richard Harris is passionate about writing children's books that both entertain and educate. Her work has earned numerous accolades, including a 1st Place PenCraft Book Award, a Literary Titan Award, a Purple Dragonfly Award, and many other literary honors. A retired combat Army veteran, Harris cherishes her family, friends, church, travel, reading, volunteering, and watching movies and crime shows. She has a special affection for her noisy dog, M.J.
Inspired by her grandson, Vera wrote her first book after retiring from the U.S. Army. She has since authored seven additional children's books. Vera's mission is to inspire and promote the joy of reading among children everywhere.
A United States reviewer posted on Amazon that "the pictures were beautiful. That many of us can identify being left off of a team or not being allowed to play with others. Yet, the book shows kids, parents, and teachers how to be inclusive.." Vera Richard Harris remains committed to offering enchanting stories for children, parents, and teachers that foster a love for reading.
THE BUTTERFLY FIELD is available for purchase on Amazon.
Facebook