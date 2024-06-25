Composite Resin Market Predictions Emerging Trends and Their Impact

Composite Resin Industry Share

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by Allied Market Research, the global composite resin market was valued at $25.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $49.4 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2032. This growth is driven by increasing demand for lightweight, durable materials across various industries, particularly aerospace and automotive.

- Report Title: Composite Resin Market by Resin Type, Manufacturing Process, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032

- Publication: Allied Market Research

- Total Pages: 350

Key Market Dynamics

- Drivers: Rising adoption of composite resins in aerospace for their strength-to-weight ratio and durability; advancements in the transportation industry.

- Opportunities: Increasing use of composite resins in the medical sector.

- Restraints: High production costs and recycling challenges.

Segment Analysis

By Resin Type:

Thermoplastic Resins:

- Largest market share in 2022.

- Expected CAGR: 7.1%.

- Key growth factors: Demand for lightweight, high-performance materials; growing emphasis on sustainability.

By Manufacturing Process:

Injection Molding:

- Largest share in 2022, over one-fourth of market revenue.

- Cost-effective for high-volume production, widely used in automotive and electronics.

Compression Molding:

- Highest anticipated CAGR: 7.5%.

By Application:

Automotive and Transport:

- Highest market share in 2022, over one-fifth of market revenue.

- Utilized for lightweight, strong vehicle components, enhancing fuel efficiency and performance.

Aerospace and Defense:

- Expected highest CAGR: 7.6%.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific:

- Dominated the market in 2022 with over two-fifths of the revenue.

- Projected highest CAGR: 7.2%.

- Home to key composite material companies like Mitsubishi Chemical, Toray Industries, and Teijin Limited.

Leading Market Players

- Huntsman International LLC

- Hexion Inc.

- Scott Bader Company Ltd.

- DSM

- Allnex GmbH

- Evonik Industries AG

- SABIC

- Celanese Corporation

- Dow

- Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

These companies focus on strategies like product launches, collaborations, and expansions to maintain their market position.

