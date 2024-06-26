Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates Awarded As 2024 NJ Top Docs

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved thirteen healthcare providers of Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates for 2024.

FLEMINGTON, NJ, USA, June 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thirteen healthcare providers at Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates have been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit for 2024. The reviewed and approved providers include Dr. Ted Bialy, Dr. Harnish Chawla, Dr. Yaser Elnahar, Dr. Jonathan K. Horiuchi, Dr. Austin "Ken" Kutscher, Dr. Robert S. Lind, Dr. Herman L. Maeuser, Dr. Rupen Parikh, Dr. Andrew Rudnick, Dr. William Schafranek, Dr. Glen Tonnessen, Dr. Christopher A. Garcia, and Dr. Yuliya Kats.This expert team of cardiologists provide a full range of cardiac services. They use the latest technology for evaluation, diagnosis, treatment and management of all cardiovascular diseases. The practice is committed to providing the highest quality of care in a patient-centered environment.When patients rely on the Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates for their cardiac care, they’re putting their heart in good hands.“Our patients’ cardiovascular health is our first concern and we are committed to continually practicing in a patient-centered manner. This standard is held across all aspects of our office, from the locations we have selected, to our staffing and scheduling, to the technologies incorporated into our treatments,” says the team.They have offices conveniently located in Flemington, Clinton, and Bridgewater.In addition, Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates was recently named a patient centered specialty practice and accredited by NCQA, The National Committee of Quality Assurance.To learn more about this NJ Top Docs practice, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/hunterdoncardiovascularassociates/ About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com