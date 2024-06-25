DNR seeks public input on state park administrative rule revisions

The DNR is seeking informal comments on administrative rules for Iowa state parks and related programs. Executive Order 10 (EO10), signed by Governor Reynolds on January 10, 2023, requires all state agencies to identify which administrative rule chapters will be retained or rescinded. The EO10 process includes public engagement with the opportunity for meaningful input.

The Iowa DNR has reviewed the following rule chapters relating to programs administered by the Parks Forests and Preserves Bureau: 561 Iowa Administrative Code (IAC) Chapters 13 (State Lands Volunteer Program) and 16 (State Park and Recreation Area Fees) and 571 IAC Chapters 36 (Green Valley Lake Special Water Activity Rules), 61 (State Parks, Recreation Areas, And State Forest Camping), (63 (Keg Beer Rules), 64 (Metal Detectors Use in State Areas), 66 (Saylorville Multiuse Trail); and 67 (Development and Management of Recreation Trails on State Forests, Parks, Preserves and Recreation Areas). Based on the review, DNR has revised these chapters to eliminate redundancies and improve efficiency.

The public is invited to provide informal comments on the proposed rule changes. DNR will accept written comments through July 5, 2024. Written comments or questions regarding the proposed rules should be submitted to Kim.Bohlen@dnr.iowa.gov for 561 IAC Chapter 13 and 571 IAC Chapters 36, 66, 67 and to Jessica.Manken@dnr.iowa.gov for 561 IAC Chapter 16 and 571 IAC Chapters 61, 63, and 64. Comments should be made to specific portions of the rules.

After receiving and reviewing informal comments, the DNR will create a draft Regulatory Analysis and draft Notice of Intended Action. The DNR will host a formal public comment period for these drafts, followed by a public hearing, in September 2024.

Versions of the rules, including a “clean” copy and a version showing revisions, can be found on the DNR webpage: https://www.iowadnr. gov/About-DNR/About-DNR/ Administrative-Rules.