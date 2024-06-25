Velan Inc.: Announcement

MONTREAL, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) announced today that, on Thursday, July 11, 2024, it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2024.

The company will hold an analyst call on Friday, July 12, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. (EDT) to discuss the results. To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following link to easily register close to the call start time. After registering, the system will call you instantly and connect you into the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/3z8pLbF.

Alternatively, you may dial in to the conference call by calling 1-800-836-8184 and you will be connected to the call by an Operator.

You may also stream the call by Webcast by following: https://app.webinar.net/yJgWwgRMqoa. The webcast replay will be available at the same URL within 2 hours of the end of the call.

A replay of the call will be available within 2 hours of the end of the call until July 19, 2024, by calling 1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345 and entering the replay code 87075.

The material that will be referenced during the conference call will be made available shortly before the event on the company’s website under the Investor Relations section: (https://www.velan.com/en/company/investor_relations).