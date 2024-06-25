Concrete Sealers Market Analysis Comparative Studies of Key Sectors

Concrete Sealers Market Analysis

The surge in demand for building and construction activity and emergence of DIY projects drive the growth of the global concrete sealers market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concrete Sealers Market by Type (Pertaining Sealers, Acrylics, Polyurethane, Epoxies, and Others), Application (Building and Construction, Industrial, Commercial, and Others), And Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/54174

Key Highlights:

- Market Size:

- 2021: $1.7 billion

- 2031: $3.1 billion

- CAGR: 6.4% (2022-2031)

Prime Determinants of Growth

Growth Drivers:

- Surge in Building and Construction: Increased demand for construction activities boosts the use of concrete sealers.

- Rise in DIY Projects: Growing trend in do-it-yourself projects promotes the use of sealers.

- Industrial Growth: Expansion of industries increases the need for protective coatings on industrial equipment.

Opportunities:

- DIY Projects: The popularity of home improvement projects creates a growing market for concrete sealers.

- Commercial Sector Demand: Increased investment in commercial buildings spurs demand for sealers.

Challenges:

- Raw Material Shortages: Volatility in raw material prices constrains market growth.

- Price Increases: Rising costs of sealers may hinder market expansion.

Market Segmentation

By Type:

- Pertaining Sealers

- 2021 Market Share: >33%

- Growth Drivers: Used widely in transportation for protective coatings.

Acrylics

- CAGR: 7.0% (2022-2031)

By Application:

- Commercial

- 2021 Market Share: ~40%

- CAGR: 6.7% (2022-2031)

- Growth Drivers: Expansion in the commercial sector boosts demand for sealers.

By Region:

Asia-Pacific

- 2021 Market Share: >40%

- CAGR: 7.1% (2022-2031)

- Growth Drivers: Robust development in construction, transportation, and manufacturing sectors.

Leading Market Players

- BASF SE

- Sika AG

- PPG Industries

- Laticrete International, Inc.

- Royal Associates

- Valspar

- Prosoco Corporation

- Mapei Corporation

- W. R. Meadows, Inc.

- XETEX INDUSTRIES PRIVATE LIMITED INDIA

These companies engage in strategic initiatives such as new product launches, collaborations, and expansions to enhance their market position.

Comprehensive Report Details

Report Coverage:

- Segments: Type, Application, Region

- Base Year: 2021

- Forecast Period: 2022-2031

- Total Pages: 426

In-depth Analysis:

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends, key players' strategies, and growth opportunities. It highlights business performance, operating segments, and competitive strategies.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/concrete-sealers-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.