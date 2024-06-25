Summerfest 2024 highlights local music, celebrates community

This year’s event includes local music, crafts, kid’s activities, food trucks and a drone show!

On Wednesday, July 3, the City of Lawrence is hosting Summerfest 2024, celebrating our country’s independence and Lawrence’s unmistakable identity! The Crafts Festival begins at 3 p.m. in Bulding 21 and the music and food trucks will begin at 4 p.m. The main music stage will start at 6 p.m. with acts every hour through 9 p.m. (see below). The evening will wrap up with a drone show between 9:30-9:45 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Summerfest 2024 will take place at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2120 Harper St. The event is sponsored by the City of Lawrence with support from eXplore Lawrence. The music for this event is coordinated by Lawrence Music Alliance with appreciaton to City Playcorps and the Dole Insititute of Politics for providing activities for kids.

The main stage lineup for Summerfest 2024 is below:

Master of Ceremonies – The Illusutrious Ric Averill

6 p.m. Underrated Society

7 p.m. LYXE

8 p.m. Son Venezuela

Other event music includes:

4 p.m. EZG

5 p.m. Mire Pral

6 p.m. The Lost Keys

7 p.m. Mary Conn Trio

In the case of inclement weather, the City of Lawrence will provide updates through the Parks, Recreation, Arts and Culture social media platforms and rainoutline.com, as well as the City website: https://lawrenceks.org/lprd/summerfest/.

The map below shows where the music will be held (in the derby arena on the fairgrounds), as well as where the drone show will be staged just east of the fairgrounds.

Contact: Roger Steinbrock, Communications & Events Manager, rsteinbrock@lawrenceks.org