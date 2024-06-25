Questex’s Hotec Design Curated Over 1,700 One-to-One Meetings Between Hospitality Design Specialists and Top Domestic Suppliers

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hotec Design brought the top hospitality buyers, designers and suppliers together to discover new valued partners and stay on top of the latest trends. The event, which took place at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens from June 17th to the 20th, 2024, provided the ideal backdrop for solidifying new relationships in a luxurious setting built for relaxed networking, one-to-one meetings, and exceptional education. The smaller, more intimate environment that Hotec Design curates allows for quality business partnerships to form at record speed, providing unparalleled ROI. Over the course of three days, Hotec Design brought together 101 buyers/designers and 158 supplier attendees from 193 total attending companies.



The event kicked off with an inspiring keynote, Unlocking Excellence: Building High-Performing Collaborative Teams, presented by Duncan Stevens. Hotec events strive not only to create an environment for connection, but also to empower attendees to be their best selves on the job. Stevens shared his "Abracadabra Method" for effective collaboration, emphasizing the importance of curiosity, empathy, and courage.

Amy Vaxman, Vice President & Brand Leader, Questex Hospitality Group, says, “We pride ourselves on providing quality networking opportunities at Hotec—in just three days, we had over 1,700 face-to-face meetings take place, generating new connections and strengthening existing relationships. As Hotec Design continues to grow and evolve, we're thrilled to welcome both new and returning guests each year.”

From a designer’s perspective, Bruce McClure, Senior Architect at Omni Hotels and Resorts, praised the efficiency and effectiveness of the meetings. “We don't get the time to meet people regularly in the office... getting the one-on-one time here is invaluable,” he said.

From a supplier’s perspective, Lindsay Lerdo, Sales Manager at Sampson Mills, praised the quality networking. "The most memorable thing is the connections that you're making with people. You're making these lifelong friends... and the value in it—you can't even quantify it,” she said.

After an exciting day of meetings and education, attendees participated in a paint and sip networking activity. To further connections made with potential partners, and to give back to the local community, Hotec joined forces with Clean the World to donate paintings and 300 hygiene kits to the event’s charity partner, AVDA.

Additional event highlights include:

A panel discussion, The Power of Transformation: Integration of Materiality, which delved into the distinction between mere change and genuine transformation for the hospitality design industry.

A panel discussion, The Intersection of Senior Living and Hospitality Design: How to Make it Work, which discussed how the line between senior living and hospitality is blurring as more elements traditionally associated with hospitality are being integrated into senior living communities.

A panel discussion, Designing Spaces for Optimal Well-Being: The Intersection of Wellness and Design, which discussed how thoughtful design can impact the health and happiness of guests.



Hotec events have become widely known for their interactive networking functions, and this year’s event was no exception. Attendees spent the first evening of the event at the welcome reception on the pool deck, participating in icebreakers and enjoying refreshments by the pool. The Caddyshack themed farewell reception featured glow golf, traditional southern BBQ, and the highly anticipated Hotec Design movie starring a handful of delegates in attendance.

Hotec Design 2025 will take place June 16-19, 2025 at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, AZ.

